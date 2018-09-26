Big Sofa Technologies : Directorate Change

RNS Number : 9276B

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC 26 September 2018

26 September 2018

Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

("Big Sofa" or the "Company")

Directorate Change:

Appointment of John Haworth as Non-executive Director

Further to the announcement on 21 September 2018 regarding the directors' inten!on to appoint Mr John Haworth as a non-execu!ve director, Big Sofa (AIM:BST), a fast-growing interna!onal video analy!cs provider to the consumer insight industry, is pleased to conﬁrm that following the sa!sfactory outcome of regulatory due diligence, Mr Haworth has been appointed as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

The following information is disclosed pursuant to Schedule Two, paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Full name: John Roger Haworth

Age: 57

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Barnes Sports Club LTD, Fitzhaworth LTD, Ipsos EMEA Holdings LTD, Ipsos Healthcare Japan LTD, Ipsos Interac!ve Services Ltd, Ipsos Mori UK LTD, Ipsos Pan Africa Holdings LTD, Ipsos Research LTD, Livra Europe LTD, Market and Opinion Research International LTD, Mori LTD, Pricesearch LTD, Synovate Healthcare LTD, Ipsos Foundation.

Past Directorships / Partnerships (past 5 years): Kantar Media Intelligence LTD, Precise Media Group Holdings LTD, Kantar Media UK LTD, RSMB LTD, BMRB UK LTD, Advance LTD, Advance Media Informa!on LTD, Clipability LTD, Energy Data Services LTD, Entertainment Press Cu>ng Agency LTD, KBBI Group LTD, KBI Trustees LTD, Knight Banner Business Informa!on LTD, Knight Banner Informa!on LTD, Lilypress LTD, Media Report Editorial LTD, Mediagen LTD, Precise Media Acquisitions LTD, Precise Media Monitoring LTD, Press Select LTD, Press Index LTD.

Enquiries

Big Sofa Technologies Group plc Simon Lidington, CEO

via Vigo Communications

Matt Lynch, CSO

Joe MacCarthy, CFO

Arden Partners plc (Nominated Adviser and Broker) Paul Shackleton / Ben Cryer

+44 (0)20 7614 5900

Vigo Communications (Financial Public Relations) Ben Simons / Jeremy Garcia / Antonia Pollock

+44 (0)20 7390 0237

About Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

Big Sofa is a B2B technology business providing the marke!ng and consumer insight industries with video observa!on and analytics services, as video emerges as a key platform in a massive $40 billion consumer research market.

Our soHware plaIorm collates, analyses and organises large volumes of raw/unstructured video enabling our clients, which include leading market research organisa!ons and major household brands, to perform detailed and sophisticated consumer insight analysis; and make genuine use of video content.

Big Sofa deploys three product solu!ons: Video Observer, which captures and analyses real-!me behaviour using ﬁxed and wearable cameras in-home or in-store; Video Manager, which enables clients to upload, store and manage video using Big Sofa's analy!cs plaIorm; and Video Stories, which enables clients to collect video embedded in consumer insight surveys.

Big Sofa's shares are admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker BST.L.

To find out more, visit www.bigsofatech.com

Follow us on twitter at @bigsofatech

