Big Sofa Technologies : Formal Sale Process

16 March 2020

Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

('Big Sofa Technologies' or the 'Company')

Formal Sale Process

Big Sofa Technologies (AIM:BST), an international video data and analytics provider, announces that to maximise value for its stakeholders, it has decided to pursue a potential sale of the Company, to be conducted by way of a 'Formal Sale Process' under The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Takeover Code' or 'Code').

The Board has appointed Wyvern Partners Limited ('Wyvern Partners') as its financial adviser for the purposes of the Formal Sale Process, details of which can be found below.

Background

The Board considers that the Company is one of the leading 'behavioural video' data analytics companies in the world.

Over the last year, adoption of the Company's technology has increased substantially with existing and new clients, including twoUS global technology companies and other multinational consumer goods businesses.

This commercial progress reflects client demand for a video technology capability able to ingest and analyse sophisticated behavioural data alongside more commonplace video feedback and video storytelling functionality.

Although Big Sofa Technologies has reduced its operating cost base alongside investment in its technology, the Board believes that capturing the substantial commercial growth opportunity available would benefit from additional finance from a financial or strategic partner.

The decision to progress a Formal Sale Process also recognises the challenge of raising new equity due to current market turbulence.

The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Panel') has agreed that any discussions with third parties may be conducted within the framework set out in Note 2 on Rule 2.6 of the Code. The Panel has granted a dispensation from the requirements of Rules 2.4(a), 2.4(b) and 2.6(a) of the Code such that any interested party participating in the Formal Sale Process will not be required to be publicly identified as a result of this announcement (subject to Note 3 to Rule 2.2 of the Code) and will not be subject to the 28 day deadline referred to in Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, for so long as it is participating in the Formal Sale Process.

Any interested party wishing to participate in the Formal Sale Process should contact Wyvern Partners (contact details as set out below) and will be required to enter into a non-disclosure agreement with the Company on reasonable terms satisfactory to the Board and on the same terms, in all material respects, as other interested parties, before being permitted to participate in the process. Following execution of such an agreement, Big Sofa Technologies intends to provide interested parties with information on the Company, following which, such parties will be invited to submit proposals to the Company. The Company expects to receive such proposals by the end of April 2020.

The Board reserves the right to alter any aspect of the process as outlined above or to terminate it at any time and will make further announcements as appropriate. The Board reserves the right to reject any approach or terminate discussions with any interested party or participant at any time. The Company has had preliminary discussions with a potential offeror but there is no certainty that any offer will be made as a result of these discussions.

Following this announcement, the Company is now considered to be in an 'offer period' as defined in the Code, and the dealing disclosure requirements listed below will apply.

Shareholders are advised that this is not a firm intention for an offer to be made under Rule 2.7 of the Code and there can be no certainty that any offers will be made as a result of the Formal Sale Process, that any sale or other transaction will be concluded nor as to the terms on which any offer or other transaction may be made.

Further announcements regarding timings for the Formal Sale Process will be made in due course.

Rule 2.9 information

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the Code, the Company confirms that, as at the date of this announcement, it has 186,250,692 ordinary shares of 3 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on AIM under the ISIN GB00BZ1B7619.

Enquiries:

About Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

Big Sofa Technologies is a video data and analytics company. The design and development of its technology has been guided by expert understanding of the insight and analytics industries and the needs, pressures and business questions of the clients they serve.

The Company uncovers and analyses new-to-the-industry behavioural data sets in video, enabled by the power of its pioneering data capture and platform technology. It innovates both in how video-led projects and programmes are designed and in how the data is analysed, showcased, embedded and re-mined.

Its software platform collates, analyses and organises large volumes of raw/unstructured video enabling clients, which include leading market research and data companies, consultancy firms and major household brands, to perform detailed and sophisticated consumer insight analysis and make genuine use of video content.

Big Sofa Technologies' shares are admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker BST.L.

To find out more, visit www.bigsofatech.com

