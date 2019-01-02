Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Big Sofa Technologies : Price Monitoring Extension

0
01/02/2019 | 12:09pm CET

RNS Number : 9465L

Big Sofa Technologies Group PLC 02 January 2019

Price Monitoring Extension

The auction call period has been extended in this security by 5 minutes.

Auction call extensions give London Stock Exchange electronic order book users a further opportunity to review the prices and sizes of orders entered in an individual security's auction call before the execution occurs. A price monitoring extension is activated when the matching process would have otherwise resulted in an execution price that is a pre-determined percentage above or below the price of the most recent automated execution today.

The applicable percentage is set by reference to a security's Millennium Exchange sector. This is set out in the Sector Breakdown tab of the Parameters document at www.londonstockexchange.com/tradingservices

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

PMEFLLFBKFFBBBB

Disclaimer

Big Sofa Technologies Group plc published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 11:08:05 UTC
Technical analysis trends BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES GROU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Kirsty Fuller Chief Executive & Commercial Officer
Nicholas Mustoe Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph Paul MacCarthy Secretary, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Hugh Reid Chief Technical Officer
Matthew James Lynch Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC0.00%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION0.00%779 674
RED HAT0.00%30 908
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC0.00%21 151
SPLUNK INC0.00%15 495
CITRIX SYSTEMS16.43%13 808
