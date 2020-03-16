Big Sofa Technologies : Suspension - Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

RNS Number : 2359G
16 March 2020
NOTICE
16/03/2020 7:30am
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON AIM
BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC
At the request of the Company trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 16/03/2020 7:30am, pending an announcement.
ORDINARY SHARES OF 3P EACH FULLY PAID (BZ1B761) (GB00BZ1B7619)
If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0)20 7614 5900.
