Big Sofa Technologies : Suspension - Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

RNS Number : 2359G

AIM

16 March 2020

NOTICE

16/03/2020 7:30am

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON AIM

BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

At the request of the Company trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 16/03/2020 7:30am, pending an announcement.

ORDINARY SHARES OF 3P EACH FULLY PAID (BZ1B761) (GB00BZ1B7619)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0)20 7614 5900.

