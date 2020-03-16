Log in
BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

(BST)
Big Sofa Technologies : Suspension - Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

03/16/2020 | 03:37am EDT

RNS Number : 2359G

AIM

16 March 2020

NOTICE

16/03/2020 7:30am

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF TRADING ON AIM

BIG SOFA TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

At the request of the Company trading on AIM for the under-mentioned securities has been temporarily suspended from 16/03/2020 7:30am, pending an announcement.

ORDINARY SHARES OF 3P EACH FULLY PAID (BZ1B761) (GB00BZ1B7619)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact the company's nominated adviser on +44 (0)20 7614 5900.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

EXCGZGMFNVZGGZG

Disclaimer

Big Sofa Technologies Group plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 07:36:01 UTC
