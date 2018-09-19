Big Sofa Technologies : Video Observer Contract with PepsiCo

RNS Number : 1864B

Video Observer Contract with PepsiCo

3-month global project to capture and analyse real behaviour for PepsiCo

Big Sofa (AIM:BST), a fast-growing interna$onal video analy$cs provider to the consumer insight industry, has been awarded a $350,000 global project by PepsiCo, the American food and beverage mul$na$onal, for the deployment of Video Observer, the Company's unique solu$on for analysing in-home and in-store behaviour at scale. The project for PepsiCo, which was introduced to Big Sofa by Ipsos, is expected to be completed by mid-November.

Big Sofa will u$lise mul$ple capture solu$ons to observe behaviour in households in diﬀerent countries to gain greater insight into food and beverage consump$on in everyday life. The project will capture raw, dynamic video and incorporate thousands of data points, which Big Sofa's pla7orm, employing a range of ar$ﬁcial intelligence and human-led tools, will be able to transform into meaningful and quantifiable data readily accessible by the client.

The video captured will be streamed to Big Sofa's servers where it is monitored and managed remotely by the Company. Using proprietary technology, Big Sofa is able to obfuscate faces and personal data in order to conform to data protection and compliance restrictions.

Simon Lidington, Chief Executive Officer of Big Sofa, commented:

"We are delighted to announce another commission for Video Observer following our successful pilot with 84.51˚, the consumer insights subsidiary of Kroger, the second largest retailer in the world, earlier this year. Our work with PepsiCo, one of the world's best-known food, snack and beverage mul*na*onals, takes Big Sofa into another sector where consumer insight can be transformed through the capture and analysis of real behaviour.

We believe Big Sofa is the only video analy*cs company in the world with the skills and technology to undertake a project of this breadth. Our versa*le analy*cs pla-orm will enable the extrac*on of informa*on from the extensive video that we expect to capture, transforming raw content into meaningful data, and giving PepsiCo unprecedented insight into real consumption behaviour."

About Big Sofa Technologies Group plc

Big Sofa is a B2B technology business providing the marke$ng and consumer insight industries with video observa$on and analytics services, as video emerges as a key platform in a massive $40 billion consumer research market.

Our soFware pla7orm collates, analyses and organises large volumes of raw/unstructured video enabling our clients, which include leading market research organisa$ons and major household brands, to perform detailed and sophisticated consumer insight analysis; and make genuine use of video content.

Big Sofa deploys three product solu$ons: Video Observer, which captures and analyses real-$me behaviour using ﬁxed and wearable cameras in-home or in-store; Video Manager, which enables clients to upload, store and manage video using Big Sofa's analy$cs pla7orm; and Video Stories, which enables clients to collect video embedded in consumer insight surveys.

Big Sofa's shares are admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker BST.L.

To find out more, visit www.bigsofatech.com

Follow us on twitter at @bigsofatech

