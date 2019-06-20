Big Yellow : Annual Report & Accounts for year ended 31 Mar2019

20 June 2019

Big Yellow Group PLC

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, and the notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 July 2019, have been sent to shareholders. The 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Big Yellow Group PLC website at www.corporate.bigyellow.co.uk/investors.aspx.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of these documents have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The Company previously announced its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2019 via RNS on 21 May 2019.

Contact:

