Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Big Yellow Group plc    BYG   GB0002869419

BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC

(BYG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 06/20 06:00:46 am
1019 GBp   +1.24%
05:29aBIG YELLOW : Annual Report & Accounts for year ended 31 Mar2019
PU
06/20BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22BIG YELLOW : Disposal
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Big Yellow : Annual Report & Accounts for year ended 31 Mar2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 05:29am EDT

20 June 2019

Big Yellow Group PLC

Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019

The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019, and the notice of the Annual General Meeting to be held on 19 July 2019, have been sent to shareholders. The 2019 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of the Annual General Meeting are available on the Big Yellow Group PLC website at www.corporate.bigyellow.co.uk/investors.aspx.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of these documents have also been submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing shortly at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.

The Company previously announced its preliminary results for the year ended 31 March 2019 via RNS on 21 May 2019.

Contact:

Shauna Beavis, Company Secretary

01276 477811

Disclaimer

Big Yellow Group plc published this content on 20 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 09:28:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC
05:29aBIG YELLOW : Annual Report & Accounts for year ended 31 Mar2019
PU
06/20BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22BIG YELLOW : Disposal
PU
05/21BIG YELLOW : Results for the year ended 31 March 2019
PU
02/19BIG YELLOW : Freehold site acquisitions
PU
01/16BIG YELLOW : Sees bright side as revenues shine
AQ
01/15BIG YELLOW : Third quarter trading update
PU
2018BIG YELLOW : Planning update
PU
2018BIG YELLOW : Freehold acquisition
PU
2018BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 127 M
EBIT 2020 83,6 M
Net income 2020 158 M
Debt 2020 344 M
Yield 2020 3,46%
P/E ratio 2020 12,70
P/E ratio 2021 11,44
EV / Sales 2020 16,2x
EV / Sales 2021 14,9x
Capitalization 1 709 M
Chart BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Big Yellow Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 10,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Ernest Gibson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas John Vetch Executive Chairman
Adrian Charles Jonathan Lee Executive Director & Operations Director
John Richard Trotman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Grinnall Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC17.12%2 140
PUBLIC STORAGE19.31%41 875
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.19.75%13 644
CUBESMART19.21%6 336
LIFE STORAGE INC5.39%4 500
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT13.94%3 197
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About