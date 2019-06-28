Big Yellow : Freehold Acquisition

28 June 2019
Big Yellow Group PLC
('Big Yellow', 'the Group' or 'the Company')
Freehold Acquisition
Big Yellow announces that it has acquired a 6.4 acre site in Harrow, London for £20m.
The land has the benefit of an outline planning consent and Big Yellow will therefore make a reserved matters planning application for a 78,000 sq ft self storage centre and for approximately 110,000 sq ft of warehouse space. Upon receipt of planning the Company will decide how to deal with the 5 acres of land which will be surplus to requirement.
Enquiries:
Nicholas Vetch, Executive Chairman
01276 477811
James Gibson, Chief Executive Officer
01276 477811
John Trotman, Chief Financial Officer
01276 477811
Teneo
020 7260 2700
Ben Foster
Matt Denham
