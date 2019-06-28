Big Yellow : Freehold Acquisition

28 June 2019

Big Yellow Group PLC

('Big Yellow', 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Freehold Acquisition

Big Yellow announces that it has acquired a 6.4 acre site in Harrow, London for £20m.

The land has the benefit of an outline planning consent and Big Yellow will therefore make a reserved matters planning application for a 78,000 sq ft self storage centre and for approximately 110,000 sq ft of warehouse space. Upon receipt of planning the Company will decide how to deal with the 5 acres of land which will be surplus to requirement.



Enquiries: