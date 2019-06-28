Log in
Big Yellow : Freehold Acquisition

06/28/2019 | 03:51am EDT

28 June 2019

Big Yellow Group PLC

('Big Yellow', 'the Group' or 'the Company')

Freehold Acquisition

Big Yellow announces that it has acquired a 6.4 acre site in Harrow, London for £20m.

The land has the benefit of an outline planning consent and Big Yellow will therefore make a reserved matters planning application for a 78,000 sq ft self storage centre and for approximately 110,000 sq ft of warehouse space. Upon receipt of planning the Company will decide how to deal with the 5 acres of land which will be surplus to requirement.

Enquiries:

Nicholas Vetch, Executive Chairman

01276 477811

James Gibson, Chief Executive Officer

01276 477811

John Trotman, Chief Financial Officer

01276 477811

Teneo

020 7260 2700

Ben Foster

Matt Denham

Disclaimer

Big Yellow Group plc published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 07:50:02 UTC
