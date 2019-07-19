Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Big Yellow Group plc    BYG   GB0002869419

BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC

(BYG)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/19 09:49:48 am
1019 GBp   -1.16%
09:20aBIG YELLOW : Result of AGM
PU
06/28BIG YELLOW : Freehold Acquisition
PU
06/20BIG YELLOW : Annual Report & Accounts for year ended 31 Mar2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Big Yellow : Result of AGM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/19/2019 | 09:20am EDT

Big Yellow Group PLC

19 July 2019

Big Yellow Group PLC - Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Big Yellow Group PLC (the 'Company') announces that, at the Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') held today, all resolutions contained in the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 20 June 2019 (the 'AGM Notice') were duly passed.

A final dividend of 16.5 pence per Ordinary Share will be paid on 26 July 2019.

The total number of proxy votes lodged for each resolution in advance of the meeting is set out below:

Resolutions

Votes for 1

Votes against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld 2

No. of shares

% of shares voted

No. of shares

% of shares voted

No. of shares

No. of shares

1

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019

131,393,121

100.00

0

0.00

131,393,121

166,271

2

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

127,777,330

97.18

3,704,744

2.82

131,482,074

77,317

3

To approve the final dividend

131,036,629

99.66

450,000

0.34

131,486,629

72,763

4

To re-elect Richard Cotton as a Director

125,987,764

98.26

2,225,161

1.74

128,212,925

3,346,466

5

To re-elect James Gibson as a Director

130,631,720

99.35

854,458

0.65

131,486,178

73,214

6

To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director

130,285,836

99.09

1,200,342

0.91

131,486,178

73,214

7

To re-elect Steve Johnson as a Director

130,554,164

99.29

932,014

0.71

131,486,178

73,214

8

To re-elect Dr Anna Keay as a Director

131,001,864

99.63

484,314

0.37

131,486,178

73,214

9

To re-elect Adrian Lee as a Director

130,631,862

99.35

854,316

0.65

131,486,178

73,214

10

To re-elect Vince Niblett as a Director

130,553,164

99.29

933,014

0.71

131,486,178

73,214

11

To re-elect John Trotman as a Director

130,070,816

98.92

1,415,362

1.08

131,486,178

73,214

12

To re-elect Nicholas Vetch as a Director

124,120,815

94.40

7,365,362

5.60

131,486,177

73,214

13

To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors

131,481,516

100.00

3,471

0.00

131,484,987

74,405

14

To authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration

131,483,678

100.00

2,951

0.00

131,486,629

72,763

15

To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to a limited amount

128,560,172

97.77

2,926,457

2.23

131,486,629

72,763

16

To empower the Directors to allot equity securities and/or sell equity securities held as treasury shares as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply 3

130,931,138

99.96

58,088

0.04

130,989,226

570,166

17

To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital, in certain circumstances. 3

129,666,205

98.99

1,323,020

1.01

130,989,225

570,166

18

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 3

131,098,152

99.87

170,354

0.13

131,268,506

290,885

19

To authorise the calling of general meetings (other than an annual general meeting) by notice of not less than 14 clear days 3

126,557,329

96.25

4,929,300

3.75

131,486,629

72,763

1Includes discretionary votes

2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

3Special Resolution (75% majority required)

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:

Shauna Beavis, Company Secretary 01276 477811

Disclaimer

Big Yellow Group plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 13:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC
09:20aBIG YELLOW : Result of AGM
PU
06/28BIG YELLOW : Freehold Acquisition
PU
06/20BIG YELLOW : Annual Report & Accounts for year ended 31 Mar2019
PU
06/20BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/22BIG YELLOW : Disposal
PU
05/21BIG YELLOW : Results for the year ended 31 March 2019
PU
02/19BIG YELLOW : Freehold site acquisitions
PU
01/16BIG YELLOW : Sees bright side as revenues shine
AQ
01/15BIG YELLOW : Third quarter trading update
PU
2018BIG YELLOW : Planning update
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 132 M
EBIT 2020 82,9 M
Net income 2020 158 M
Debt 2020 342 M
Yield 2020 3,42%
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,8x
EV / Sales2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2021 14,8x
Capitalization 1 707 M
Chart BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Big Yellow Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 1 011,36  GBp
Last Close Price 1 031,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 6,69%
Spread / Average Target -1,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James Ernest Gibson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas John Vetch Executive Chairman
Adrian Charles Jonathan Lee Executive Director & Operations Director
John Richard Trotman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Grinnall Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC18.03%2 132
PUBLIC STORAGE22.88%43 177
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.22.78%14 159
CUBESMART20.04%6 491
LIFE STORAGE INC7.95%4 624
TRITAX BIG BOX REIT21.63%3 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About