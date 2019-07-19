Big Yellow : Result of AGM

Big Yellow Group PLC (the 'Company') announces that, at the Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') held today, all resolutions contained in the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 20 June 2019 (the 'AGM Notice') were duly passed.
A final dividend of 16.5 pence per Ordinary Share will be paid on 26 July 2019.
The total number of proxy votes lodged for each resolution in advance of the meeting is set out below:
Resolutions
Votes for 1
Votes against
Total votes cast
Votes withheld 2
No. of shares
% of shares voted
No. of shares
% of shares voted
No. of shares
No. of shares
1
To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019
131,393,121
100.00
0
0.00
131,393,121
166,271
2
To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
127,777,330
97.18
3,704,744
2.82
131,482,074
77,317
3
To approve the final dividend
131,036,629
99.66
450,000
0.34
131,486,629
72,763
4
To re-elect Richard Cotton as a Director
125,987,764
98.26
2,225,161
1.74
128,212,925
3,346,466
5
To re-elect James Gibson as a Director
130,631,720
99.35
854,458
0.65
131,486,178
73,214
6
To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director
130,285,836
99.09
1,200,342
0.91
131,486,178
73,214
7
To re-elect Steve Johnson as a Director
130,554,164
99.29
932,014
0.71
131,486,178
73,214
8
To re-elect Dr Anna Keay as a Director
131,001,864
99.63
484,314
0.37
131,486,178
73,214
9
To re-elect Adrian Lee as a Director
130,631,862
99.35
854,316
0.65
131,486,178
73,214
10
To re-elect Vince Niblett as a Director
130,553,164
99.29
933,014
0.71
131,486,178
73,214
11
To re-elect John Trotman as a Director
130,070,816
98.92
1,415,362
1.08
131,486,178
73,214
12
To re-elect Nicholas Vetch as a Director
124,120,815
94.40
7,365,362
5.60
131,486,177
73,214
13
To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors
131,481,516
100.00
3,471
0.00
131,484,987
74,405
14
To authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration
131,483,678
100.00
2,951
0.00
131,486,629
72,763
15
To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to a limited amount
128,560,172
97.77
2,926,457
2.23
131,486,629
72,763
16
To empower the Directors to allot equity securities and/or sell equity securities held as treasury shares as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply 3
130,931,138
99.96
58,088
0.04
130,989,226
570,166
17
To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital, in certain circumstances. 3
129,666,205
98.99
1,323,020
1.01
130,989,225
570,166
18
To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 3
131,098,152
99.87
170,354
0.13
131,268,506
290,885
19
To authorise the calling of general meetings (other than an annual general meeting) by notice of not less than 14 clear days 3
126,557,329
96.25
4,929,300
3.75
131,486,629
72,763
1Includes discretionary votes
2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
3Special Resolution (75% majority required)
As required by Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.