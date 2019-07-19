Big Yellow : Result of AGM

Big Yellow Group PLC

19 July 2019

Big Yellow Group PLC - Result of AGM

Result of Annual General Meeting

Big Yellow Group PLC (the 'Company') announces that, at the Annual General Meeting (the 'AGM') held today, all resolutions contained in the notice of the Annual General Meeting dated 20 June 2019 (the 'AGM Notice') were duly passed.

A final dividend of 16.5 pence per Ordinary Share will be paid on 26 July 2019.

The total number of proxy votes lodged for each resolution in advance of the meeting is set out below:

Resolutions Votes for 1 Votes against Total votes cast Votes withheld 2 No. of shares % of shares voted No. of shares % of shares voted No. of shares No. of shares 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 March 2019 131,393,121 100.00 0 0.00 131,393,121 166,271 2 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 127,777,330 97.18 3,704,744 2.82 131,482,074 77,317 3 To approve the final dividend 131,036,629 99.66 450,000 0.34 131,486,629 72,763 4 To re-elect Richard Cotton as a Director 125,987,764 98.26 2,225,161 1.74 128,212,925 3,346,466 5 To re-elect James Gibson as a Director 130,631,720 99.35 854,458 0.65 131,486,178 73,214 6 To re-elect Georgina Harvey as a Director 130,285,836 99.09 1,200,342 0.91 131,486,178 73,214 7 To re-elect Steve Johnson as a Director 130,554,164 99.29 932,014 0.71 131,486,178 73,214 8 To re-elect Dr Anna Keay as a Director 131,001,864 99.63 484,314 0.37 131,486,178 73,214 9 To re-elect Adrian Lee as a Director 130,631,862 99.35 854,316 0.65 131,486,178 73,214 10 To re-elect Vince Niblett as a Director 130,553,164 99.29 933,014 0.71 131,486,178 73,214 11 To re-elect John Trotman as a Director 130,070,816 98.92 1,415,362 1.08 131,486,178 73,214 12 To re-elect Nicholas Vetch as a Director 124,120,815 94.40 7,365,362 5.60 131,486,177 73,214 13 To re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditors 131,481,516 100.00 3,471 0.00 131,484,987 74,405 14 To authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 131,483,678 100.00 2,951 0.00 131,486,629 72,763 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to a limited amount 128,560,172 97.77 2,926,457 2.23 131,486,629 72,763 16 To empower the Directors to allot equity securities and/or sell equity securities held as treasury shares as if section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 did not apply 3 130,931,138 99.96 58,088 0.04 130,989,226 570,166 17 To authorise the Directors to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in respect of an additional 5% of the Company's issued share capital, in certain circumstances. 3 129,666,205 98.99 1,323,020 1.01 130,989,225 570,166 18 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 3 131,098,152 99.87 170,354 0.13 131,268,506 290,885 19 To authorise the calling of general meetings (other than an annual general meeting) by notice of not less than 14 clear days 3 126,557,329 96.25 4,929,300 3.75 131,486,629 72,763

1Includes discretionary votes

2A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

3Special Resolution (75% majority required)

http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. As required by Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed at the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

