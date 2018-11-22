BIGBEN ACQUIRES THE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS TO

WEREWOLF: THE APOCALYPSE - EARTHBLOOD

Lesquin, November 22, 2018. Bigben is happy to announce that they have reached an agreement with Focus Home Interactive to publish and distribute Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. Cyanide Studio, who joined the Bigben group in 2018 and who has been working on developing the game for nearly two years, remains in charge of adapting the title which comes from the World of Darkness universe.

Since the game was announced by Paradox Interactive and Focus Home Interactive in January 2017, the player community and the specialised press have shown growing interest in the adaptation of the famous role-playing game.

"We are thrilled to have reached this agreement which considers, in an equitable way, the different parties' investments. This will allow Cyanide to keep the ball rolling on the game's development and to give its numerous fans a really unique experience, in a universe that gamers are very fond of,"

declared Alain Falc, Bigben's CEO.

"The intense action and desperate supernatural danger of Werewolf is a perfect fit for BigBen," said Shams Jorjani, VP Business Development at Paradox Interactive, and interim manager at White Wolf.

"And this is happening at the best time, because of our renewed focus on brand management and licensing. This allows us to give our partners exactly what they need to develop amazing customer experiences in their licensed products. Video games always have been a key pillar to White Wolf's brand strategy: they're an incredibly powerful medium for great World of Darkness stories! So, we are looking forward very much to this partnership, and to many others, in the months and years ahead."

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is the first action-RPG game adaptation of the iconic role-playing game. Become Cahal, a banished werewolf, forced to return to the aid of his endangered clan and master the devastating Rage within him to punish all those that would pollute, destroy, and corrupt our Mother Earth, Gaïa. On his bloody quest for redemption, Cahal will play a pivotal role in the Great War of the Garou against Pentex, a powerful corporation whose activities are upsetting the balance of nature.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood will be available on both PC and consoles in 2020.

About Bigben

Bigben is a major player in video game publishing, in the design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as furnishing customized audio products. Known for its innovation and creativity, the company group aims to become a leader in each of its industries. For more information about Bigben: www.bigben.fr

About Cyanide

Cyanide is a video game studio based in Paris and created in 2000. The studio is best known for its sports game such as Pro Cycling Manager series and its console version, Tour de France. Cyanide also boasts games drawn from a wide variety of universes including Blood Bowl® (sport/fantasy/ 2009/2015), the video game adaptation of Games Workshop's famous board game, Game of Thrones (RPG/2012), Styx: Master of Shadows and its sequel Styx: Shards of Darkness (Infiltration/2014/2017). The studio is currently working on the Videogame adaptation of H. P.

Lovecraft's famously twisted universe; Call of Cthulhu, and on a new Games Workshop boardgame adaptation: Space Hulk: Tactics, both expected by the end of 2018.

More information at: www.cyanide-studio.com

About White Wolf

White Wolf is a licensing company focused on creating the best participatory brands in the world. Since its original entry into the roleplaying game market in 1991, White Wolf's World of Darkness has grown to be one of the most recognized and successful brands in the hobby game space with collective book sales in excess of 10 million copies during this time. White Wolf's World of Darkness brands, which include Vampire: The Masquerade, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, Wraith: The Oblivion, and Orpheus, has been licensed for television series, console and computer video games, interactive media events, and a myriad of merchandise and other entertainment products.