Bigben Interactive : LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Press release

29 March 2019, 18:00

LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

∙Shares concerned: ISN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP

∙Market concerned: Euronext Paris, B compartment; Indexes: CAC SMALL - Eligible SRD long

Bigben Interactive S.A. has entered into a new liquidity agreement with Investment Service Provider ODDO BHF SCA.

This 12 month liquidity agreement, renewable by tacit consent, took effect on 2 January 2019. It replaces, since that date, the previous liquidity agreement signed with ODDO & CIE which had taken effect on 1 December 2010.

The following means have been allocated on 31 December 2018 to the Liquidity Account for the implementation of this new agreement:

•23 500 shares,

•129 157 euros in cash.

The signature of this new liquidity agreement follows the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018, applicable since 1 January 2019, establishing the liquidity agreement on shares as an accepted market practice.

The situations or conditions leading to the suspension or termination of the liquidity agreement, mentioned in the agreement, are the following:

➢Suspension of the agreement:

∙Under the conditions referred to in article 5 of the aforementioned AMF decision1,

∙At the initiative of the Issuer in certain situations and in particular:

-the suspension of the trading of its shares by Euronext Paris,

-an exceptional situation on the Euronext Paris market or

-if the Issuer no longer has authorisation to buy back its own shares or if the share price is no longer within the intervention ranges.

➢Termination of the agreement:

∙by the Issuer, at any time, without notice, under the closing conditions of the liquidity account provided for in the liquidity contract,

∙by the Investment Service Provider, with two weeks' notice,

∙by the Investment Service Provider, when the Liquidity provider contract linking the investment service provider to Euronext Paris is terminated.

1Article 5 of AMF decision No. 2018-01 of 2 July 2018 provides that the execution of the liquidity agreement is suspended: -during the implementation of stabilisation measures in accordance with Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR). The suspension of the liquidity agreement begins on the admission to trading of the shares affected by the stabilisation measures and ends on the publication of the information referred to in Article 6 paragraph 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052;

-during a public offer or during a pre-offer period and until the offer closes, when the Issuer is the initiator of the offer or when its shares are covered by the offer.

Upcoming publication:

Annual sales 2018 / 2019: Monday 23 April 2019 Press release after close of the stock market ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SALES 2017-2018 Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming 245.4 M€ accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe's leaders in each of its business segments. Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B - Index : CAC SMALL - Eligible SRD long HEADCOUNT ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP over 600 employees PRESS CONTACTS INTERNATIONAL 12 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 CapValue - Gilles Broquelet countries gbroquelet@capvalue.fr- +33 1 80 81 50 01

www.bigben-group.com

1/1