Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Bigben Interactive    BIG   FR0000074072

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

(BIG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bigben Interactive : announces The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Press Release

All content of Fishing Planet in a Premium Edition for

consoles!

For the first time, a market-leadingfree-to-play game is going premium

Lesquin, April 17th 2019: The Fisherman - Fishing Planet is for all nature and sport fishing fans! The premium version of Fishing Planet, which sets the standard for fishing simulators and already boasts 5 million players, combines all the content released to date in one package: the equivalent of more than 30 DLCs as well as features exclusive to this premium version of the game. By moving from a free-to-play model with paid content to a premium model, it guarantees players will be able to enjoy a complete and immersive experience.

Press Release

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet faithfully adapts all the fine details of the art of fishing to gaming screens. Players can try out several types of fishing and attempt to catch over 100 species of fish, whose artificial intelligence is based on the real behaviour of each species. There are also 18 different fishing areas in the premium version, featuring lake and river environments with varied terrain and vegetation. As for equipment, the game allows for thousands of tackle combinations. Each element includes its own physics and unique hydrodynamic properties.

The game also provides complete immersion through the attention to detail given to environmental elements, such as the geographic zone, climatic conditions, time of day, and flora and fauna. Everything has been included to recreate and influence the realism and unpredictability of sport fishing. And with high-quality audio producing the relaxing sounds of water and the hum of insects, players need only close their eyes to experience an authentic fishing sensation, while keeping their feet dry in front of their console!

Game contents:

-110 species of fish with realistic behaviour

-18 beautiful water locations with authentic backgrounds and vegetation

-Thousands of tackle combinations possible, each with unique properties

-Dynamic weather with a day/night cycle and different seasons

-Online competitions playable solo or co-op, with a trophies and ranking system

Grab your tackle, it's open season this autumn on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

PRESS CONTACTS

Mercure Digital - Amélie Molvinger, am@mercure-digital.com

Bigben - Marjorie Lescure, mlescure@bigben.fr

About Bigben

Bigben is a major player in video game publishing, in the design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as furnishing customized audio products. Known for its innovation and creativity, the company group aims to become a leader in each of its industries. For more information about Bigben: www.bigben.fr

About Fishing Planet LLC

Fishing Planet LLC is a game studio founded in 2012 specialized in developing most realistic first-person fishing simulator. It comprises a team of professionals both from video game industry and a selection of other IT sectors such as server-side solutions, AI and security systems.

Disclaimer

Bigben Interactive SA published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 16:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
12:18pBIGBEN INTERACTIVE : announces The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
PU
12:01pPRESS RELEASE : Bigben is happy to announce the fisherman - fishing planet
GL
04/03BIGBEN ANNOUNCES PARANOIA : Happiness is Mandatory
PU
04/03PRESS RELEASE : Bigben is happy to announce Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory
GL
03/29BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : Liquidity agreement
PU
03/29BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : S.A. has entered into a new liquidity agreement with Invest..
GL
03/20BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : The Sinking City will be available in the Epic Games Store
PU
03/20BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : The Sinking City will be available in the Epic Games Store
GL
03/08BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d..
GL
02/26BIGBEN : Nacon announces the Asymmetric Wireless Controller for PS4™
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 245 M
EBIT 2019 17,9 M
Net income 2019 14,5 M
Debt 2019 27,1 M
Yield 2019 2,40%
P/E ratio 2019 12,25
P/E ratio 2020 9,59
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 181 M
Chart BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Bigben Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIGBEN INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,7 €
Spread / Average Target 58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alain Falc Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Honoret Chief Operating Officer
Jacqueline de Vrieze Director
Jean-Marie de Chérade de Montbron Independent Director
Sébastien Bolloré Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE15.73%204
HASBRO8.20%11 299
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE-10.00%10 291
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC7.63%10 210
UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT13.48%10 080
MATTEL32.03%4 615
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About