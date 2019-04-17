Bigben Interactive : announces The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet faithfully adapts all the fine details of the art of fishing to gaming screens. Players can try out several types of fishing and attempt to catch over 100 species of fish, whose artificial intelligence is based on the real behaviour of each species. There are also 18 different fishing areas in the premium version, featuring lake and river environments with varied terrain and vegetation. As for equipment, the game allows for thousands of tackle combinations. Each element includes its own physics and unique hydrodynamic properties.

The game also provides complete immersion through the attention to detail given to environmental elements, such as the geographic zone, climatic conditions, time of day, and flora and fauna. Everything has been included to recreate and influence the realism and unpredictability of sport fishing. And with high-quality audio producing the relaxing sounds of water and the hum of insects, players need only close their eyes to experience an authentic fishing sensation, while keeping their feet dry in front of their console!

Game contents:

-110 species of fish with realistic behaviour

-18 beautiful water locations with authentic backgrounds and vegetation

-Thousands of tackle combinations possible, each with unique properties

-Dynamic weather with a day/night cycle and different seasons

-Online competitions playable solo or co-op, with a trophies and ranking system

Grab your tackle, it's open season this autumn on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

PRESS CONTACTS

Mercure Digital - Amélie Molvinger, am@mercure-digital.com

Bigben - Marjorie Lescure, mlescure@bigben.fr

About Bigben

Bigben is a major player in video game publishing, in the design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as furnishing customized audio products. Known for its innovation and creativity, the company group aims to become a leader in each of its industries. For more information about Bigben: www.bigben.fr

About Fishing Planet LLC

Fishing Planet LLC is a game studio founded in 2012 specialized in developing most realistic first-person fishing simulator. It comprises a team of professionals both from video game industry and a selection of other IT sectors such as server-side solutions, AI and security systems.