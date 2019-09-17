PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN ANNOUNCES THE REVOLUTION PRO CONTROLLER 3 FOR PLAYSTATION®4

BIGBEN ANNOUNCES



THE REVOLUTION PRO CONTROLLER 3

FOR PLAYSTATION®4

A new officially licensed controller for PlayStation®4

is coming in October under the NACON brand

Lesquin (France), September 17th 2019 – BIGBEN INTERACTIVE, a leading designer and distributor of gaming accessories, is pleased to announce the upcoming release of the REVOLUTION Pro Controller 3, a new wired controller made for eSports on PlayStation®4 (PS4™) under the NACON™ brand, and licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) for sale across Europe, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and India.

“With this new REVOLUTION, NACON is a taking up a significative challenge: to offer the most comprehensive range of officially licensed controllers currently available on the market” declares Yannick Allaert, Head of Development at NACON. “The confidence that Sony Interactive Entertainment keeps placing in us is a true honour, allowing us to meet the needs of competitive gamers on PS4”.

Along with NACON’s line of licensed peripherals for PS4™, the REVOLUTION Pro Controller offers a range of features which improve the comfort and performance to satisfy the most competitive gamers. Equipped with a 3-meter detachable cable, gamers will enjoy the REVOLUTION’s signature ergonomics, including an asymmetrical layout of the sticks, enlarged actions buttons, shoulder buttons and triggers, and two weight compartments for a customisable experience.

As a member of the REVOLUTION premium family of controllers, the REVOLUTION Pro Controller 3 also includes PC companion software* for the creation of tailor-made game profiles: full button mapping, sticks and triggers sensitivity, vibration motors and much more, making the REVOLUTION Pro Controller 3 NACON’s ultimate wired controller designed for competitive PS4™ gamers.

REVOLUTION Pro Controller 3 for PS4™

Wired connection via USB-C cable (3m length)

PS, SHARE, OPTIONS buttons

Touch pad

4 shortcut buttons (S1/S2/S3/S4)

Dual customisable sticks with 46° amplitude

4* or 8-way directional pad

3.5mm headset jack for audio and chat

LED player status indicator

2x customisable* vibration motors

Internal weight compartments and 6 additional weights included (2x10g, 2x14g, 2x16g)

Textured finish to the controller’s casing

Hard storage case included

Compatible with PC games in PC Advanced Mode**

Light bar and speaker not included or available.

**PC Advanced mode not tested nor endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Back control panel

Game mode selection button (1-PS4™ / 2-PS4™ Advanced / 3-PC Advanced**)

Profile selection button (4x PS4™ and 4x PC** profiles stored in the controller)

Software interface (Advanced modes) *

Button mapping and shortcuts customisation

Adjust the response curve of each stick

Adjust the sensitivity and dead-band of each trigger

Independently adjust the vibration motors intensity

Change the right stick light for a custom look

Live testing area

Download and share profiles on www.nacongaming.com

NACON’s REVOLUTION Pro Controller 3, officially licensed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, will be available in stores across Europe, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and India in October 2019 at a recommended retail price between 99,90 and 109,90 euros***. More information will be unveiled soon.

*Windows® 7/8/1O PC or macOS X (El Capitan), macOS 10.12 (Sierra) macOS 10.13 (High Sierra), mac OS10.14 (Mojave) and Internet connection required, registration required to download the software.

**PC Advanced mode not tested nor endorsed by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

***Prices are freely fixed by partnering retailers and may vary by location.

* * *

***

About NACON™

NACON™ have been creating accessories for PC and PS4 gamers since 2014. By offering a wide range of equipment for every type of gamer, the brand has achieved to gather a community of professionals and gaming enthusiasts throughout Europe. Supported by many partners, and attending all the biggest eSports and gaming events (Gamers Assembly, Paris Games Week, Dreamhack, GDC, E3, Gamescom), NACON has the ambition to pursue this adventure on an international scale; perfecting its accessories thanks to its public support. www.nacongaming.com

About BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

A leader in the digital entertainment industry, the BIGBEN Group applies its know-how through the synergy of strategic activities: Gaming, Mobile phones and Audio. With its successful and long-lasting European base, BIGBEN has extended its distribution network to five continents. The Group, recognised for its innovation and creativity, now aims to become one of the worldwide leaders in each of its markets. www.bigben.eu

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index: CAC SMALL – Eligible SRD long | ISN: FR0000074072 ; Reuters: BIGPA ; Bloomberg: BIGFP |SALES 2018-2019: 245,5M€ | HEADCOUNT: 600 employees | INTERNATIONAL: 13 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 115 countries. www.bigben-group.com

NACON™ REVOLUTION Pro Controller 3 is licensed for sale exclusively in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Oceania, India and Russia. For use exclusively with PlayStation®4.

“”, “PlayStation”, "” and “△○×□” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. All rights reserved.

