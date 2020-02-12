PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: NACON ANNOUNCES HUNTING SIMULATOR 2

Log in
02/12/2020 | 11:52am EST

NACON ANNOUNCES HUNTING SIMULATOR 2

Lesquin, 12 February 2020 – NACON and the development studio Neopica are pleased to announce Hunting Simulator 2, available on 25 June on PS4™, Xbox One and PC!

Watch the announcement trailer for Hunting Simulator 2:
https://youtu.be/bPF32U_oyFY

In Hunting Simulator 2, you explore bigger, more varied and more spectacular natural environments thanks to completely redesigned graphics and sound effects.  The game provides many hours of challenges and immersion among the flora and fauna of some of the most beautiful areas of Europe and the United States.

 

Click here to download the assets:
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/21nlts1qnylcb7v/AADe5piGdpMEE8gvEEEXh7Jca?dl=0

Among the many new features of Hunting Simulator 2, hunting fans can rely on their hunting dog, whose abilities will be a big asset for tracking down game. There are over 33 animal species to find in Hunting Simulator 2. The artificial intelligence for each species has had significant work put in to recreate their unique and realistic behaviours. With help from your four-legged companion, learn how to follow their tracks to complete your objectives!

Via an all-new interface, hunters can also choose every piece of their gear to ensure they use the most suitable equipment for their prey and the various environments found in Hunting Simulator 2. Over 75 official weapons and accessories as well as 90 clothing items from the sport's specialist brands have been immaculately recreated: Browning, Winchester, Verney Carron and many more!

Hunting Simulator 2 will be available on 25 June 2020 on PS4™, Xbox One and PC.
A Nintendo Switch™ version will be available at a later date.

About NACON
NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Neopica
Neopica produces games from original ideas as well as games from existing game designs and licenses (movies, comics, cartoons). The company has the capability to handle ports and localization of software to any platform or territory. Over the years, Neopica's core team have successfully developed more than 60 titles, from very small to large scale games, for retail and online. The company's talented international team brings an enormous amount of experience to the table. For more information about Neopica: http://www.neopica.com/

Attachment


© GlobeNewswire 2020
