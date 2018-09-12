BGFT and Greenfoot Combine Forces

Log in
09/12/2018 | 03:20pm CEST

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. a public company traded on OTC Markets under the ticker symbol BGFT is proud to announce the following benefits of the acquisition of Greenfoot Technologies.

Due to outstanding MSA contracts Greenfoot Technologies has been valued at over 1.2 million. In 2016 the company produced revenue from the establishment of these contracts late in the year.  Greenfoot Technologies is on track to produce $500,000 to $1 million in revenues in the next 100 days and is actively pursuing major technology giants such as Amazon and Microsoft as clients for staffing solutions in Clean Technology, Engineering, IT, Web Application Development, Mobile Application development, Management and Executive positions. As mentioned in the previous press release, Greenfoot Technologies is regarded as an industry leader in their field.

Greenfoot Technologies is the sustainable business industry's premier technology staffing company with well over 283 PR references pointing to primary internet properties located at greenfoottechjobs.com and greenfootjobs.com. Their product is unique because every company is facing challenges to become more sustainable for potential of carbon credits by doing so. GreenFoot leadership has been in the CleanTech industry starting the first job board for lead certified professionals back in 2009 and now is in a great position to be a real enabler with GreenFoot Jobs  market segment.  That's what truly unique sets the company apart from others just getting started.

We are also glad to state that negotiations are still on going and underway with the second and larger merger candidate. Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. along with Veyo Partners are aggressively pursuing this company as it will give Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. a new flagship product line that will be marketed to the global market. This will greatly enhance the bottom line for Bigfoot Project Investments Inc. More information will be released as the negotiations progress.

Bigfoot Project Investments Inc.
Tel: (415) 518-8494


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Carmine Thomas Biscardi Chairman, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Carmine Thomas Biscardi President & Director
Sara L. Reynolds Chief Financial Officer
William F. Marlette Independent Director
Dennis James Kazubowski Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIGFOOT PROJECT INVESTMENTS INC0
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CO16.03%7 347
TOHO CO LTD-15.97%5 660
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO LTD--.--%4 970
PERFECT WORLD CO LTD--.--%4 746
CHINA FILM CO LTD-17.66%3 446
