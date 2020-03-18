Biglari Holdings Inc. : News Release

San Antonio, TX, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH.A; BH) announced today that because of the pandemic, the company has decided to delay the annual meeting currently scheduled for April 23, 2020. A notice will be issued next month as to the new date of the meeting and whether shareholders will be able to attend the meeting in person.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

