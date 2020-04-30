Biglari Holdings Inc. : News Release

San Antonio, TX, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH.A; BH) announced today that its 2020 Annual Shareholders Meeting will be held in San Antonio on Thursday, June 25, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time. Shareholders will be able to attend the meeting in person. We plan to file the proxy statement on May 21, which will contain further information regarding the annual meeting.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.

SOURCE Biglari Holdings Inc.