Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Biglari Holdings Inc.    BH.A

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.

(BH.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biglari Holdings Inc. : News Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH.A; BH) announces its results for the second quarter and first six months of 2020.

Biglari Holdings Inc.'s earnings for the second quarter and first six months of 2020 and 2019 are summarized below.  To become fully apprised of our results, shareholders should carefully study our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.biglariholdings.com

(dollars in thousands)









Second Quarter


First Six Months


2020


2019


2020


2019









Pre-tax operating earnings (loss)

$          (4,894)


$          (6,328)


$        (15,213)


$        (28,920)

Investment gains

60,757


34,198


(114,985)


68,352

Gains on debt extinguishment

1,367


-


5,713


-

Income tax (expense) benefit

(14,764)


(5,896)


29,066


(7,640)

Net earnings (loss)

$         42,466


$         21,974


$        (95,419)


$         31,792





June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019


Class A equivalent shares outstanding

620,592


620,592

Analysis of Results

Investments affect our reported quarterly earnings based on their carrying value. We do not regard the quarterly or annual fluctuations in our investments to be meaningful. Therefore, our operating businesses are best analyzed before the impact of investment gains. As a consequence, in the preceding table we separate earnings of our operating businesses from our investment gains.

About Biglari Holdings Inc.

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in a number of diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. The Company's largest operating subsidiaries are involved in the franchising and operating of restaurants.

Comment on Regulation G

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. In addition to the GAAP presentations of net earnings, Biglari Holdings defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

Risks Associated with Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ markedly from those projected or discussed here. Biglari Holdings cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, for actual results may differ materially from expectations. Biglari Holdings does not update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Further information on the types of factors that could affect Biglari Holdings and its business can be found in the Company's filings with the SEC.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biglari-holdings-inc-news-release-301108560.html

SOURCE Biglari Holdings Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.
04:25pBIGLARI : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:15pBIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : News Release
PR
06/29BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Oth..
AQ
06/24BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : News Release
PR
05/12BIGLARI : Steak 'n Shake to close 57 stores, 6 franchises
AQ
05/08BIGLARI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
05/08BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
05/08BIGLARI : First Quarter Earnings 2020
PU
05/08BIGLARI : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/08BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : News Release
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group