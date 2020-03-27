Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Biglari Holdings Inc.    BH

BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.

(BH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Biglari : Texas Supreme Court Rejects Bid by Steak 'n Shake to Dismiss Employee Sexual Assault Lawsuit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 06:22pm EDT

DALLAS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second time, the Supreme Court of Texas has rejected an attempt by Steak 'n Shake (NYSE: BH) to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a former employee who was allegedly sexually assaulted by her manager.

The ruling released Friday marks an important victory in efforts to hold businesses accountable for the actions of supervisors, said trial lawyer Matthew McCarley of Dallas-based Fears Nachawati, who represents the plaintiff. With Friday's action, Mr. McCarley said he is confident that Steak 'n Shake will have to answer to the claims in a jury trial.

"Steak 'n Shake has thrown up every legal hurdle it can to dodge accountability for the actions of its General Manager and its failure to provide a safe work environment for employees," Mr. McCarley said. "It's time for Steak 'n Shake to stop hiding behind legal technicalities and take responsibility to ensure workers feel safe on the job."

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by a woman identified as B.C. who claims her manager at a Frisco, Texas, Steak 'n Shake assaulted her during a late-night shift in 2011. She sued the San Antonio-based casual restaurant chain for sexual assault. In Friday's ruling, the Supreme Court rejected Steak 'n Shake's argument that certain evidence could be excluded from consideration because of an alleged untimely filing.

This is the second time that the Supreme Court of Texas has rejected an appeal from Steak 'n Shake in this case. In 2017, the court made an important and closely watched finding that workplace sexual assault lawsuits can be treated differently than sexual harassment claims and are not required to be guided by an administrative process under the Texas Commission on Human Rights Act.

The case is B.C., Petitioner v. Steak 'n Shake Operations Inc., No. 17-1008. In addition to Mr. McCarley and the Fears Nachawati law firm, Dallas-based attorney Matthew J. Kita handled appellate arguments.

Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm represents individuals, businesses and governmental entities in litigation, including sex abuse and sexual assault claims, business interruption claims arising from Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other natural disasters, serious personal injury and wrongful death, and mass torts arising from environmental damage and water contamination, as well as defective drug and medical device litigation. For more information, visit: https://www.fnlawfirm.com/.

Contact: 
Robert Tharp
800-559-4534
robert@androvett.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/texas-supreme-court-rejects-bid-by-steak-n-shake-to-dismiss-employee-sexual-assault-lawsuit-301031198.html

SOURCE Fears Nachawati Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC.
03/18BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : News Release
PR
03/16BIGLARI : AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Southern Pioneer Property and Ca..
AQ
02/24BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/24BIGLARI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
02/22BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : News Release
PR
2019BIGLARI : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
2019BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2019BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
2019BIGLARI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
2019BIGLARI : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group