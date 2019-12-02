BII Railway Trnsprtn Tech Hldg : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY BY CAPITAL INJECTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss whatsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

京 投 軌 道 交 通 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1522)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

SUBSCRIPTION OF EQUITY BY CAPITAL INJECTION

THE SUBSCRIPTION BY CAPITAL INJECTION

The Board is pleased to announce that on 2 December 2019, BII Zhongfu, a wholly- owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Capital Injection Agreement with the Target Company, Mr. Song and Lemashi Technology, pursuant to which BII Zhongfu has agreed to subscribe for approximately 51% of the equity interest in the Target Company by injecting capital of RMB19,201,500 (equivalent to approximately HK$21,313,665) into the Target Company, among which, RMB7,285,700 will be used for the capital increase of the Target Company, and RMB11,915,800 will be used as the capital reserves of the Target Company. Upon completion of the Subscription by Capital Injection, the Target Company will become a subsidiary of the Company and the financial statements of the Target Company will be consolidated in the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios for the Subscription by Capital Injection exceed 5% but are less than 25%, the Subscription by Capital Injection constitutes discloseable transaction of the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

THE SUBSCRIPTION BY CAPITAL INJECTION

