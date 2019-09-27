BII Railway Trnsprtn Tech Hldg : TERMINATION OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO LEASING OF PROPERTIES FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

京 投 軌 道 交 通 科 技 控 股 有 限 公 司

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1522)

TERMINATION OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION AND

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO LEASING OF PROPERTIES

FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT

Reference is made to the announcement of BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 18 September 2019 (the "Announcement") in relation to, among others, the termination of continuing connected transaction and the leasing of certain property by the Group which constituted continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to further announce that BII Technical principally engages in the manufacture of metro vehicles and maglev trains; and the Company principally engages in the intelligent railway transportation businesses, and Property C locates in the office building of BII Technical. There may be cooperation opportunities between BII Technical and the Group.

The Company believes that the manufacturing business of BII Technical may create synergy with the intelligent railway transportation business of the Group involving the development of intelligent systems for railway transportation, as intelligent systems and application solutions are essential to build smart train vehicles. The Group intends to lease Property C from BII Technical to be used as one of the Group's offices for the relevant project staff to work at Property C as future business co-operations with BII Technical are expected. The Company believes that through the leasing of Property C, it will create a convenient environment for collaborations, technical skills exchanges and cooperation with BII Technical, with the aim to increase business opportunities for the Group.

By order of the Board

BII Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited

Xuan Jing

Executive Director

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Cao Wei and Ms. Xuan Jing; the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Yanyou, Mr. Guan Jifa, Mr. Zheng Yi and Mr. Ren Yuhang; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Bai Jinrong, Mr. Luo Zhenbang and Mr. Huang Lixin.