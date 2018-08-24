Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG    BIJ   DE0005229504

BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG (BIJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 11:15am CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

24.08.2018 / 11:12
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 27, 2018 German: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/images/pdf/de/investor_relations/annual_report/halbjahresfinanzbericht_2018.pdf


24.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG
Poppenbütteler Bogen 1
22399 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.group.bijou-brigitte.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

717213  24.08.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=717213&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE AC
11:15aBIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
07/10BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : The Bijou Brigitte Group generates half-ye..
PU
07/02BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Annual General Meeting decides to pay divi..
PU
06/27BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2017BIJOU BRIGITTE : Verhaltener Start ins vierte Quartal
PU
2017BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : sales report as of 30 September 2017
PU
2017BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2017BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : generates half-year sales of EUR 148.7 mil..
PU
2017BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES : Annual General Meeting decides to pay divi..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 326 M
EBIT 2018 29,0 M
Net income 2018 20,0 M
Finance 2018 134 M
Yield 2018 7,19%
P/E ratio 2018 15,64
P/E ratio 2019 15,40
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 315 M
Chart BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG
Duration : Period :
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE AC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 51,0 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Werner Chairman-Management Board
Friedhelm Steinberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Gabriel Chief Financial Officer
Claus-Matthias Böge Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Matthias Ebermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BIJOU BRIGITTE MODISCHE ACCESSOIRES AG-21.71%365
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-2.46%99 917
KERING16.13%66 842
FAST RETAILING CO LTD12.11%47 549
ROSS STORES18.42%34 977
ZALANDO4.27%12 897
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.