DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
24.08.2018 / 11:12
Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 27, 2018
German: http://group.bijou-brigitte.com/images/pdf/de/investor_relations/annual_report/halbjahresfinanzbericht_2018.pdf
