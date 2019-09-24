Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Bilby PLC    BILB   GB00BV9GHQ09

BILBY PLC

(BILB)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/23 11:35:06 am
24.5 GBp   --.--%
02:17aBILBY : Update re Director
PU
09/19BILBY : Full Year Results
PU
08/01BILBY : Trading update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bilby : Update re Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 02:17am EDT

24 September 2019

Bilby plc

('Bilby' or the 'Company')

Update re Director

Bilby Plc (AIM:BILB), a leading gas heating, electrical and building services provider wishes to announce that Clive Lovett, Group Finance Director, will be taking a temporary leave of absence, to undergo medical treatment.

The Board has put in place interim internal management changes to ensure appropriate continuation of the finance function. The Company will provide an update in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries

Bilby plc

David Bullen, Chief Executive Officer

+44 (0)20 7796 4133

(via Hudson Sandler)

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

+44 (0)20 7523 8000

Corporate Broking:

Bobbie Hilliam

Georgina McCooke

Sales:

Jonathan Barr

Stanford Capital Partners(Joint Broker)

John Howes

+44 (0)20 3815 8882

Bob Pountney

+44 (0)20 3815 8883

Hudson Sandler (Financial PR)

+44 (0)20 7796 4133

Charlie Jack

Bertie Berger

Disclaimer

Bilby plc published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 06:16:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BILBY PLC
02:17aBILBY : Update re Director
PU
09/19BILBY : Full Year Results
PU
08/01BILBY : Trading update
PU
07/11BILBY : Change of Registered Office/Co-Sec
PU
04/05BILBY : Directorate Change
PU
03/18BILBY : Appointment of COO
PU
2018BILBY : Acquisition of R. Dunham
PU
2018BILBY : Appointment of Finance Director and Nomad
PU
2018BILBY : Result of AGM & Payment of Final Dividend
PU
2018BILBY : Sale of Founder's Shares and Board Changes
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 9,93 M
Chart BILBY PLC
Duration : Period :
Bilby PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILBY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 24,50  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Director
Chief Executive Officer
Non-Executive Chairman
Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILBY PLC-60.16%12
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group