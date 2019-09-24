Bilby : Update re Director

24 September 2019

Bilby plc

('Bilby' or the 'Company')

Update re Director

Bilby Plc (AIM:BILB), a leading gas heating, electrical and building services provider wishes to announce that Clive Lovett, Group Finance Director, will be taking a temporary leave of absence, to undergo medical treatment.

The Board has put in place interim internal management changes to ensure appropriate continuation of the finance function. The Company will provide an update in due course.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

