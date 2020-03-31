Log in
03/31/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bilfinger SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bilfinger SE: Bilfinger is suspending its 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 compounded by the oil price deterioration impact

31-March-2020 / 21:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Since March 2020, Bilfinger is facing significant operational disruptions and limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy simultaneously with the substantial reduction in the oil price.

Against this background, Bilfinger is suspending its 2020 guidance previously provided in February 2020. The Group will reinstate its financial outlook when there is improved visibility on expected results.

Bilfinger is preparing for a protracted period of significant uncertainty. The management is reviewing the situation very diligently and implementing all appropriate actions to protect its employees, customers and partners and to limit the consequences on its operations and financial performance. This includes taking proactive actions to mitigate costs, increase liquidity and improve financial flexibility.

Bilfinger also will reconsider its current proposal for the dividend payout for 2019 in the light of the current developments.

The Company continues to support its broad customer base (30% in Chemical & Petrochemical, 30% in Oil & Gas, 15% in Energy & Utilities and 10% in Pharma & Biopharma) in these difficult times. With its high share of OPEX-driven services and a sound balance sheet including a strong liquidity element, it is well positioned for the duration of the crisis and beyond.

Bilfinger intends to announce its Q1 2020 financial figures on May 14th, 2020, unchanged.

31-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: +49 (0621) 459-0
Fax: +49 (0621) 459-23 66
E-mail: ir@bilfinger.com
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com
ISIN: DE0005909006
WKN: 590900
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1012293

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1012293  31-March-2020 CET/CEST

© EQS 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 184 M
EBIT 2020 82,9 M
Net income 2020 73,8 M
Debt 2020 119 M
Yield 2020 6,58%
P/E ratio 2020 8,22x
P/E ratio 2021 6,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,17x
EV / Sales2021 0,14x
Capitalization 612 M
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 31,43  €
Last Close Price 15,20  €
Spread / Highest target 150%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-56.04%676
VINCI-26.26%44 586
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.63%31 694
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED0.10%18 673
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.93%17 607
FERROVIAL-20.50%17 313
