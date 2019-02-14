Bilfinger SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.02.2019 / 20:17

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Blades

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Bilfinger SE

b) LEI

529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 29.84 EUR 11936.00 EUR 29.78 EUR 1995.26 EUR 29.56 EUR 2956.00 EUR 29.52 EUR 3808.08 EUR 29.58 EUR 3579.18 EUR 29.48 EUR 6544.56 EUR 29.54 EUR 7207.76 EUR 29.70 EUR 7722.00 EUR 29.74 EUR 8089.28 EUR 29.80 EUR 7450.00 EUR 29.82 EUR 7395.36 EUR 29.92 EUR 2992.00 EUR 30.10 EUR 8036.70 EUR 30.00 EUR 9750.00 EUR 30.28 EUR 7267.20 EUR 30.24 EUR 2419.20 EUR 30.18 EUR 7907.16 EUR 30.12 EUR 10331.16 EUR 30.36 EUR 7529.28 EUR 30.48 EUR 11277.60 EUR 30.54 EUR 23668.50 EUR 30.68 EUR 8498.36 EUR 30.42 EUR 3042.00 EUR 30.40 EUR 7387.20 EUR 30.52 EUR 8484.56 EUR 30.5 EUR 7594.50 EUR 30.22 EUR 6980.82 EUR 29.94 EUR 7425.12 EUR 29.92 EUR 8437.44 EUR 29.62 EUR 20852.48 EUR 29.46 EUR 8101.50 EUR 29.6 EUR 7873.60 EUR 29.5 EUR 4425.00 EUR 28.88 EUR 7046.72 EUR 29 EUR 6873.00 EUR 28.7 EUR 7892.50 EUR 28.3 EUR 849.00 EUR 28.36 EUR 6976.56 EUR 28.44 EUR 7707.24 EUR 28.4 EUR 2016.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 29.8326 EUR 298326.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2019-02-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

