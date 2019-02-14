Log in
Bilfinger SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
02/14/2019 | 02:20pm EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.02.2019 / 20:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Blades

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.84 EUR 11936.00 EUR
29.78 EUR 1995.26 EUR
29.56 EUR 2956.00 EUR
29.52 EUR 3808.08 EUR
29.58 EUR 3579.18 EUR
29.48 EUR 6544.56 EUR
29.54 EUR 7207.76 EUR
29.70 EUR 7722.00 EUR
29.74 EUR 8089.28 EUR
29.80 EUR 7450.00 EUR
29.82 EUR 7395.36 EUR
29.92 EUR 2992.00 EUR
30.10 EUR 8036.70 EUR
30.00 EUR 9750.00 EUR
30.28 EUR 7267.20 EUR
30.24 EUR 2419.20 EUR
30.18 EUR 7907.16 EUR
30.12 EUR 10331.16 EUR
30.36 EUR 7529.28 EUR
30.48 EUR 11277.60 EUR
30.54 EUR 23668.50 EUR
30.68 EUR 8498.36 EUR
30.42 EUR 3042.00 EUR
30.40 EUR 7387.20 EUR
30.52 EUR 8484.56 EUR
30.5 EUR 7594.50 EUR
30.22 EUR 6980.82 EUR
29.94 EUR 7425.12 EUR
29.92 EUR 8437.44 EUR
29.62 EUR 20852.48 EUR
29.46 EUR 8101.50 EUR
29.6 EUR 7873.60 EUR
29.5 EUR 4425.00 EUR
28.88 EUR 7046.72 EUR
29 EUR 6873.00 EUR
28.7 EUR 7892.50 EUR
28.3 EUR 849.00 EUR
28.36 EUR 6976.56 EUR
28.44 EUR 7707.24 EUR
28.4 EUR 2016.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.8326 EUR 298326.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


14.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

48939  14.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
