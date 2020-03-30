Log in
Bilfinger SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/30/2020 | 03:55am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2020 / 09:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Duncan
Last name(s): Hall

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Bilfinger SE

b) LEI
529900H0HULEN2BZ4604 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005909006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.84 EUR 29018.88 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.84 EUR 29018.88 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


30.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58673  30.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
