BILFINGER SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

0
06/03/2019 | 07:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bilfinger SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bilfinger SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.06.2019 / 13:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bilfinger SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2019 German: https://www.bilfinger.com/Zwischenbericht_2019 English: https://www.bilfinger.com/en/Interim_Report_2019


03.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818475  03.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818475&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
