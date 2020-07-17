Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2020 / 11:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Notification is triggered due to the application of the Trading Book Exemption which is available under Sect. 36 Para. 1 WpHG.

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
10 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 0.28 % 0.03 % 0.32 % 44209042
Previous notification 5.80 % 0.10 % 5.90 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 125449 0.00 % 0.28 %
Total 125449 0.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 14202 0.03 %
    Total 14202 0.03 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
- % % %
Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
The notification was triggered due to a disposal of shares with voting rights resulting in Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc's total holding dropping below 5%. As a result, Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc has applied the trading book exemption to its remaining holding of 4.73% as of 10th July 2020. 

Date
16 Jul 2020


17.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1096107  17.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1096107&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BILFINGER SE
05:15aBILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/16BILFINGER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/06BILFINGER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/06BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/02BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/29BILFINGER : reaches settlement on Cologne Municipal Archives
PU
06/25BILFINGER : Annual General Meeting 2020 Bilfinger shareholders vote in favor of ..
AQ
06/25BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/25BILFINGER SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/24ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 : Bilfinger shareholders vote in favor of settlement..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 481 M 3 972 M 3 972 M
Net income 2020 -19,8 M -22,6 M -22,6 M
Net Debt 2020 76,2 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -83,5x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 669 M 765 M 763 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 34 120
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,77 €
Last Close Price 16,60 €
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 61,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-52.00%765
VINCI SA-15.64%54 195
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%30 316
FERROVIAL-12.98%19 573
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.73%18 434
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.09%17 216
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group