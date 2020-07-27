Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 06:05am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

27.07.2020 / 11:59
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Bilfinger SE
Street: Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
Postal code: 68163
City: Mannheim
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900H0HULEN2BZ4604

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): George Kounelakis
Date of birth: 13 Nov 1973

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
20 Jul 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.67 % 5.65 % 14.33 % 44209042
Previous notification 2.999 % 12.00 % 14.999 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005909006 0 3834416 0.00 % 8.67 %
Total 3834416 8.67 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Contract for Difference n/a n/a Cash 2499597 5.65 %
      Total 2499597 5.65 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
George Kounelakis % % %
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP % % %
ENA Investment Capital Intermediate Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital (UK) Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital LLP 8.67 % 5.65 % 14.33 %
- % % %
George Kounelakis % % %
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) Limited % % %
ENA Investment Capital (Cayman) LP % % %
ENA Investment Capital (GP) Ltd % % %
ENA Opportunity Master Fund LP 8.67 % 5.65 % 14.33 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
24 Jul 2020


27.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bilfinger SE
Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
68163 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: http://www.bilfinger.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1102249  27.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1102249&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on BILFINGER SE
06:05aBILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/24BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/24BILFINGER : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
07/17BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/16BILFINGER : DZ Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/06BILFINGER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/06BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
07/02BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/29BILFINGER : reaches settlement on Cologne Municipal Archives
PU
06/25BILFINGER : Annual General Meeting 2020 Bilfinger shareholders vote in favor of ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 471 M 4 062 M 4 062 M
Net income 2020 -30,6 M -35,8 M -35,8 M
Net Debt 2020 66,6 M 77,9 M 77,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -29,0x
Yield 2020 1,03%
Capitalization 637 M 740 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 34 120
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 26,68 €
Last Close Price 15,80 €
Spread / Highest target 141%
Spread / Average Target 68,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-54.31%740
VINCI SA-19.80%52 916
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.96%30 258
FERROVIAL-16.94%19 007
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-5.89%18 424
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.36%16 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group