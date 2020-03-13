Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE

(GBF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bilfinger : reaches settlement with former Executive Board members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/13/2020 | 10:25am EDT

March 13, 2020

  • Double-digit million euro amount agreed
  • Subject to approval by Annual General Meeting

Bilfinger SE has reached a settlement in the dispute over breaches of duty with twelve former members of the Executive Board and the D&O insurers.

Totaling €18.2 million, the settlement ends the assertion of claims for damages by Bilfinger SE against the former Executive Board members. In addition to the waiver of salary claims, Bilfinger will receive €16.75 million from the D&O insurers. The settlement is subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting of Bilfinger SE, which will be held on April 23, 2020.

Bilfinger's principal accusations against the members who served on the Executive Board between 2006 and 2015 and had already joined the Board before 2015 were of having breached their obligations in connection with the implementation, organization and maintenance of an orderly compliance management system. Furthermore, two of the former Executive Board members were accused of breaches of duty in connection with the acquisition of a group of companies in 2012.

In March 2016, the Supervisory Board initiated investigations into the members of the Executive Board who served between 2006 and 2015 and had already joined the Board before 2015. Based on the findings of these investigations, the Supervisory Board resolved in February 2018 to assert claims for damages against the former Executive Board members.

Dr. Eckhard Cordes, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bilfinger SE, said, 'We are very satisfied with the settlement and pleased that we were able to conclude the dispute after intensive negotiations. In the performance of its duties, the Supervisory Board exercised consistency and business prudence in investigating and pursuing Bilfinger's claims, and has now reached a financially appropriate settlement that ends the dispute and will help refocus on the continuing positive development of the business. We are now seeking approval from our shareholders.'

Further information on the settlement agreement is provided in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Bilfinger SE published today.

Starting chiefly at the end of 2015, Bilfinger fundamentally revised and improved its compliance management system, with the result that the US Department of Justice's monitorship was terminated at the close of 2018 upon certification of the current system.

Disclaimer

Bilfinger SE published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 14:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BILFINGER SE
10:25aBILFINGER : reaches settlement with former Executive Board members
PU
03/05BILFINGER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/24BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/17BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/17BILFINGER : awarded multi-million contract for Hinkley Point C
PU
02/13BILFINGER : delivered on 2019 targets, now into the build-out phase
PU
02/06BILFINGER SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports ..
EQ
2019BILFINGER : When the refinery comes to a stop Bilfinger's expertise in turnaroun..
AQ
2019WHEN THE REFINERY COMES TO A STOP : Bilfinger's expertise in turnarounds
PU
2019BILFINGER : and Cryotec agree to partner up in the LNG sector
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 4 314 M
EBIT 2020 143 M
Net income 2020 73,8 M
Debt 2020 158 M
Yield 2020 5,32%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 7,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,21x
EV / Sales2021 0,17x
Capitalization 757 M
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,77  €
Last Close Price 18,79  €
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Duncan Hall Chief Operating Officer
Christina Johansson Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE-45.66%837
VINCI-35.64%39 084
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.45%32 070
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED4.83%19 701
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.62%19 068
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.38%18 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group