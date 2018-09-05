Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Bilfinger SE    GBF   DE0005909006

BILFINGER SE (GBF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time TRADEGATE AG - 09/05 11:30:00 am
40.5000 EUR   -1.03%
11:17aKEEPING PILOTS : Bilfinger helps ensure flight safety
PU
09/04BILFINGER : delivers distribution pipeline for water battery project
PU
09/03BILFINGER SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Keeping pilots on course: Bilfinger helps ensure flight safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 11:17am CEST

September 05, 2018

The summer holiday season is underway in Germany. At Frankfurt am Main Airport, the planes take off in rapid succession with well-trained pilots at the controls. Many of them learned their flying skills in the flight simulators of the Lufthansa Aviation Training Center. Here, pilots from 160 different airlines undergo training to obtain their flying license. Specialists from the industrial service provider Bilfinger ensure that the simulators function smoothly and trouble-free. Bilfinger is responsible for the repairs and maintenance of the flight simulator's hydraulic systems. Over the past three years alone, the company has replaced some 1,200 hydraulic hoses for these machines.

Every minute expended for their installation work counts. Customarily, the flight simulators remain 'grounded' (the usual jargon term) for no more than four hours a week. Bilfinger Project Manager Andreas Nitschke and his eight-person team are able to complete all the installation work for a given flight simulator in just a single workday.

'It is important for us to keep our simulators running in an absolutely trouble-free manner. Here in Frankfurt, after all, we're talking about 22 units that are in constant operation,' points out Volker Jäger, Head of Services for Hydraulics at Lufthansa Aviation Training. 'At the moment, we're hitting a reliability rate of 99.4 percent. To keep it there, a functioning hydraulic system is a key prerequisite. You absolutely need it in order to simulate the forces that arise in an aircraft. Only then is the perfect illusion of flying created.'

Security comes first

Quality and safety are top priorities for Bilfinger. Accordingly, Nitschke and his team apply the dual-control principle when pursuing their quality-assurance activities. Once a technician has removed the old hydraulic hose and has installed and tested the new one, he will mark the connection with a color-coded dab as proof of his work. A colleague then performs a second test inspection and leaves behind his own color-coded mark as proof. This system means it is possible to trace often a given connection was checked and by whom.

Used hydraulic hoses are taken to a central workshop where they are cleaned and properly disposed of. The tight time window for the replacement workflow is tight, so detailed advance planning is of the essence. Newly produced hoses are carefully measured to ensure that they will fit properly and not leak oil while in use. 'The hydraulic system of a flight simulator is extremely sensitive and works with a precision tolerance of half a millimeter,' explains Marco Schweitzer, Head of Installation at Bilfinger Maintenance. Each hose bears a numerical code which ensures that it can be accurately reproduced whenever replacement becomes necessary.

'At the moment, we're hitting a reliability rate of 99.4%. To keep it there, a functioning hydraulic system is a key prerequisite. You absolutely need it in order to simulate the forces that arise in an aircraft.'

Volker Jäger, Head of Services for Hydraulics at Lufthansa Aviation Training

Disclaimer

Bilfinger SE published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 09:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BILFINGER SE
11:17aKEEPING PILOTS ON COURSE : Bilfinger helps ensure flight safety
PU
09/04BILFINGER : delivers distribution pipeline for water battery project
PU
09/03BILFINGER SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
09/03BILFINGER : Gastech 2018 – Bilfinger, a Single Source for All Services
PU
08/28BILFINGER SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/20BILFINGER SE : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/17BILFINGER : Kemira expands partnership with Bilfinger to Sweden
PU
08/16BILFINGER SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
08/14DÜRR : Exclusive - Quercus pulls plug on 500 million euro Iran solar plant as sa..
RE
08/14SECOND QUARTER 2018 : Bilfinger completes stabilization phase
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15Bilfinger SE ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/14Bilfinger SE reports Q2 results 
06/13Bilfinger (BFLBY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
05/15Bilfinger SE ADR 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/15Bilfinger SE reports Q1 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 4 092 M
EBIT 2018 68,2 M
Net income 2018 19,3 M
Debt 2018 43,4 M
Yield 2018 2,45%
P/E ratio 2018 210,60
P/E ratio 2019 21,93
EV / Sales 2018 0,45x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Capitalization 1 809 M
Chart BILFINGER SE
Duration : Period :
Bilfinger SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILFINGER SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,6 €
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Blades Chairman-Executive Board
Eckhard Cordes Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Patzak Chief Financial Officer
Stephan Brückner Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rainer Knerler Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILFINGER SE3.42%2 097
VINCI-4.76%56 897
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-17.27%32 804
LARSEN & TOUBRO8.21%26 871
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-13.68%25 811
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-14.06%23 294
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.