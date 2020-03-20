Bilia refinances its current credit facility of SEK 1.5 billion





Bilia has today refinanced its current revolving loan and credit facility of SEK 1.5 billion with regular maturity during the third quarter of 2020. The new credit facility which amounts to

SEK 1.5 billion, whereof SEK 900 M revolving loans and SEK 600 M overdraft, has sustantially unchanged favorable terms. The revolving credits have a term of 3 years with possibility of extension with one year plus one year after creditors’ approval. DnB and Nordea are lenders. The loan agreement together with outstanding unsecured bonds of SEK 1.3 billion constitute an essential part of Bilia’s long-term basic financing.

Gothenburg, 20 March 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 136 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia, Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2019 and had about 5,000 employees.

