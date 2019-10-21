Log in
BILIA AB (PUBL)

BILIA AB (PUBL)

(BILI A)
Press and analyst meeting

10/21/2019 | 05:45am EDT


On Friday 25 October 2019 Bilia’s report for the third quarter 2019 will be published. On the same day Bilia arranges press and analyst meetings, where
CEO Per Avander and CFO Kristina Franzén will present the report and answer questions.

There will be one meeting in Swedish at 09:00 (CET) and one meeting in English at 13:00 (CET). They are telephone meetings and you call telephone number
+46 (0)8 22 90 90 and enter code 674445.

If you need a toll free phone number outside Sweden, please contact us for a country specific telephone number.

Gothenburg, 21 October 2019

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information, please contact CEO Per Avander or CFO Kristina Franzén, Bilia AB, tel: +46 (0)10 497 70 00.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has per the first six months 137 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 28.4 bn in 2018 and had 4,785 employees.

Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 28 401 M
EBIT 2019 1 091 M
Net income 2019 712 M
Debt 2019 6 769 M
Yield 2019 5,74%
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 8 349 M
Chart BILIA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Bilia AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILIA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 82,70  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Per Anders Avander Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mats Qviberg Chairman
Karin Maria Kristina Franzén Chief Financial Officer
Jon Anders Risfelt Independent Director
Jack Sven Erik Forsgren Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILIA AB (PUBL)-0.18%863
CARMAX, INC.50.29%15 502
LITHIA MOTORS, INC.70.82%3 027
GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.75.23%1 650
CHINA MEIDONG AUTO HOLDINGS LIMITED147.02%1 038
CHINA HARMONY NEW ENERGY AUTO HOLDING LIMITED-8.65%512
