Bilibili to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

02/27/2020 | 06:31am EST

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2019 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 17, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 18, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-866-519-4004
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: 800-906-601
China: 400-620-8038
Conference ID: 6064648

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.bilibili.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until March 24, 2020:

United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: 800-963-117
China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 6064648

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509-9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86-21-6039-8363
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
