Bilibili Expands Animation Offering with Investment in Fun-Media

09/12/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire minority equity interest in Fun-Media. Fun-Media is a Japanese-based company that wholly owns animation production studios feel. inc. (“Feel”) ZEXCS inc. (“ZEXCS”) and Assez Finaud Fabric. Inc. (“Assez Finaud Fabric”).

“In line with our strategy to continually update our platform with premium content, our strategic investment in Fun-Media provides us with hot new TV series, original video animations (OVA) and films from the popular Feel, ZEXCS and Assez Finaud Fabric animation studios,” said Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili. “Three animation studios have gained enormous popularity in Japan and globally, and we look forward to offering more fascinating animation content to our growing number of users, and further enriching their Bilibili entertainment experience.”

Kawasaki Tomoko, President of Fun-Media, said, “We are delighted to have Bilibili as our investor and partner. Bilibili and Fun-Media share the common goal of delivering high-quality animation products to audiences around the world. We believe our focus on producing animation television series, OVA and films with rich plots and deep emotions as well as exquisite image quality will further complement Bilibili’s broad array of animation content.”

Feel, ZEXCS and Assez Finaud Fabric animation studios boast a high level of animation production capabilities. Established in Tokyo in 2002, Feel has presented various well-known works, including This Art Club Has a Problem!, as the moon, so beautiful., and Hinamatsuri. Founded in 1998, ZEXCS is known for the animation production of a number of television series such as Diabolik LoversThe Great Passage, and Frame Arms Girl, original video animations and films. Founded in 2006, Assez Finaud Fabric is known for the animation production of television series such as Ketsuekigata-Kun!.

About Fun-Media

Fun-Media is a holding company of several animation studios - feel. inc., ZEXCS inc. and Assez Finaud Fabric. Inc. We specialize in producing original and high-quality animations, including various well-known production such as This Art Club Has a Problem!, Diabolik Lovers, and Ketsuekigata-Kun!.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Bilibili’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Bilibili’s strategies; Bilibili’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili’s ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili’s ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Bilibili Inc.
Juliet Yang
Tel: +86-21-2509 9255 Ext. 8523
E-mail: ir@bilibili.com 

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Ross Warner
Tel: +86-10-5730-6200
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com 

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: bilibili@tpg-ir.com 


