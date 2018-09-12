Bilibili Expands Animation Offering with Investment in Fun-Media

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire minority equity interest in Fun-Media. Fun-Media is a Japanese-based company that wholly owns animation production studios feel. inc. (“Feel”) ZEXCS inc. (“ZEXCS”) and Assez Finaud Fabric. Inc. (“Assez Finaud Fabric”).

“In line with our strategy to continually update our platform with premium content, our strategic investment in Fun-Media provides us with hot new TV series, original video animations (OVA) and films from the popular Feel, ZEXCS and Assez Finaud Fabric animation studios,” said Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili. “Three animation studios have gained enormous popularity in Japan and globally, and we look forward to offering more fascinating animation content to our growing number of users, and further enriching their Bilibili entertainment experience.”

Kawasaki Tomoko, President of Fun-Media, said, “We are delighted to have Bilibili as our investor and partner. Bilibili and Fun-Media share the common goal of delivering high-quality animation products to audiences around the world. We believe our focus on producing animation television series, OVA and films with rich plots and deep emotions as well as exquisite image quality will further complement Bilibili’s broad array of animation content.”

Feel, ZEXCS and Assez Finaud Fabric animation studios boast a high level of animation production capabilities. Established in Tokyo in 2002, Feel has presented various well-known works, including This Art Club Has a Problem!, as the moon, so beautiful., and Hinamatsuri. Founded in 1998, ZEXCS is known for the animation production of a number of television series such as Diabolik Lovers, The Great Passage, and Frame Arms Girl, original video animations and films. Founded in 2006, Assez Finaud Fabric is known for the animation production of television series such as Ketsuekigata-Kun!.

About Fun-Media

Fun-Media is a holding company of several animation studios - feel. inc., ZEXCS inc. and Assez Finaud Fabric. Inc. We specialize in producing original and high-quality animations, including various well-known production such as This Art Club Has a Problem!, Diabolik Lovers, and Ketsuekigata-Kun!.

About Bilibili Inc.

Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

