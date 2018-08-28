CORRECTION - Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), we are advised by the company that in the bullet point under the "Outlook" section, the figure "RMB1.4 billion" should have read "RMB1.04 billion." Complete corrected text follows.

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI), a leading online entertainment platform for young generations in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Highlights:

Total net revenues 1 reached RMB1,026.5 million (US$155.1 million), a 76% increase from the same period in 2017.

reached RMB1,026.5 million (US$155.1 million), a 76% increase from the same period in 2017. Net loss was RMB70.3 million (US$10.6 million) and net loss margin was 7%, compared to net loss of RMB50.4 million and net loss margin of 9% in the same period in 2017.

was RMB70.3 million (US$10.6 million) and net loss margin was 7%, compared to net loss of RMB50.4 million and net loss margin of 9% in the same period in 2017. Adjusted net loss 2 was RMB19.5million (US$2.9 million) and adjusted net loss margin 2 was 1.9%, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB13.5 million and adjusted net loss margin of 2.3% in the same period in 2017.

was RMB19.5million (US$2.9 million) and adjusted net loss margin was 1.9%, compared to adjusted net loss of RMB13.5 million and adjusted net loss margin of 2.3% in the same period in 2017. Average monthly active users (MAUs) reached 85.0 million, mobile MAUs reached 71.4 million, representing increases of 30% and 39% in the same period in 2017, respectively.

reached 85.0 million, mobile MAUs reached 71.4 million, representing increases of 30% and 39% in the same period in 2017, respectively. Average monthly paying users reached 3.0 million, a 177% increase from the same period in 2017. Average monthly paying users for mobile games reached 0.8 million, a 40% increase from the same period in 2017.

“Dynamic, interactive content drove our strong second quarter performance, with continued growth momentum across our business,” said Mr. Rui Chen, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Bilibili. “Our platform is actively attracting a growing number of users and we continue to see high levels of engagement and user retention rates, thanks to our flourishing community. As we move through the second half of the year, we remain committed to further expanding our user base, curating and acquiring premium content, optimizing our monetization strategy, and reinforcing our leading position as the premier platform for China’s coveted Generation Z online entertainment community.”

“Our total revenues grew by 76% year-over-year to RMB1 billion in the second quarter,” said Mr. Sam Fan, Chief Financial Officer of Bilibili. “Revenue contribution from our advertising, live broadcasting and value-added services continues to grow. As we ramp up our commercialization strategy for non-gaming businesses, we aim to further broaden our reach, increase our brand equity and further diversify our revenue streams. The strong growth we are seeing in the number of paying users demonstrates our heightened monetization potential and gives us great confidence in our ability to convert even more paying users and expand our top-line.”

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total net revenues. Total net revenues increased to RMB1,026.5 million (US$155.1 million), representing an increase of 76% from the same period of 2017.

Mobile games. Revenues from mobile games increased to RMB791.0 million (US$119.5 million), representing an increase of 61% from the same period of 2017. The increase was primarily due to the increasing popularity of mobile games such as Fate/Grand Order and Azur Lane.



Live broadcasting and Value-added services (VAS). Revenues from live broadcasting and VAS increased to RMB118.6 million (US$17.9 million), representing an increase of 186% from the same period of 2017, mainly attributable to the Company’s enhanced monetization efforts and promotion of its VAS services.



Advertising. Revenues from advertising increased to RMB95.9 million (US$14.5 million), representing an increase of 132% from the same period of 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to additional revenue from brand advertising and the Company’s newly launched performance-based advertising on Bilibili’s highly trafficked platform.



Other revenues. Other revenues increased to RMB21.1 million (US$3.2 million), representing an increase of 148% from the same period of 2017, primarily attributable to an increase in the sales of content-associated and other tie-in products through the Company’s e-commerce platform.



Cost of revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 74% to RMB775.9 million (US$117.3 million), compared to RMB445.2 million in the same period of 2017. Revenue-sharing cost, a key component of cost of revenues, was RMB417.4 million (US$63.1 million), representing an increase of 84% from the same period in 2017.



Gross profit. Gross profit increased to RMB250.7 million (US$37.9 million), representing an increase of 82% from the same period of 2017.



Total operating expenses. Total operating expenses increased to RMB357.6 million (US$54.0 million), representing an increase of 88% from the same period of 2017.



Selling and marketing expenses. Selling and marketing expenses were RMB127.8 million (US$19.3 million), representing a 146% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily attributable to the increased channel and marketing expenses associated with Bilibili app, as well as the promotional expenses for the Company’s mobile games and an increase in headcount in selling and marketing personnel.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses were RMB97.9 million (US$14.8 million), representing a 30% increase year over year. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount in general and administrative personnel.

Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses were RMB131.9 million (US$19.9 million), representing a 108% increase year over year. The increase was primarily due to increased headcount in research and development personnel and increased of share-based compensation expenses.

Loss from operations. Loss from operations was RMB106.9 million (US$16.2 million), compared to a loss of RMB52.7 million in the same period of 2017.



Income tax expense. Income tax expense was RMB2.4 million (US$0.4 million), compared to RMB2.3 million in the same period of 2017.



Net loss.3 Net loss was RMB70.3 million (US$10.6 million) for the second quarter of 2018, compared to RMB50.4 million in the same period of 2017.



Adjusted net loss.2 Adjusted net loss, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisition, was RMB19.5 million (US$2.9 million) compared to RMB13.5 million in the same period of 2017.



Basic and diluted EPS and Non-GAAP basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.26 (US$0.04), compared to RMB3.56 in the same period of 2017. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share were RMB0.07 (US$0.01), compared to RMB3.03 in the same period of 2017.



Cash and cash equivalents and time deposits. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, as well as time deposits of RMB3.6 billion (US$548.1 million), compared to RMB764.8 million as of December 31, 2017.



Recent Development

In accordance with the Central Cyberspace Administration of the People’s Republic of China’s (“CCA”) nationwide inspection of major internet platforms providing short-video content, the Bilibili mobile app was temporarily removed from certain smart phone app stores from July 26, 2018 through August 25, 2018. The Bilibili mobile app was fully restored on all app stores on August 25, 2018.

The Company intends to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities, and plans to further strengthen its content monitoring procedures and policies. The Company also plans to conduct a self-inspection by taking a comprehensive review of the content on its platform and double the headcount of content monitoring personnel.



Outlook

For the third quarter of 2018, the Company currently expects:

Net revenues to be between RMB1.0 billion and RMB1.04 billion.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

1 The Company has adopted ASU No. 2014-09, ''Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)”, using the modified-retrospective transition approach beginning January 1, 2018. The adoption did not have a significant impact on the Company’s operating results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2018 and comparable periods.



2 Adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section of “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.



3 The Company has adopted ASU No. 2016-01, ''Financial Instruments," beginning January 1, 2018. The Company anticipates that the adoption of this new standard might increase the volatility of its investment income, net, as a result of remeasurement of its equity investments. For equity investments without readily determinable fair value, the Company elected to measure them at cost minus impairment (if any), plus or minus changes resulting from observable price changes in orderly transactions for the identical or similar investments of the same issuers. In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded an investment income of RMB20.6 million (US$3.1 million) as a result.

About Bilibili Inc.



Bilibili represents the iconic brand of online entertainment with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili is a full-spectrum online entertainment world covering a wide array of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili provides an immersive entertainment experience and high-quality content that caters to the evolving and diversified interests of its users and communities, and has built its platform based on the strong emotional connections of Bilibili’s users to its content and communities.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.bilibili.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted net loss, adjusted net loss margin and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses and amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired through business acquisition, which are non-cash charges. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company’s results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.6171 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 29, 2018 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Bilibili’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Bilibili may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Bilibili’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Bilibili’s strategies; Bilibili’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Bilibili’s ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, provide quality content, products and services, and expand its product and service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; Bilibili’s ability to maintain its culture and brand image within its addressable user communities; Bilibili’s ability to manage its costs and expenses; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

BILIBILI INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Net revenues: Mobile games 491,613 688,496 791,013 840,651 1,479,509 Live broadcasting and VAS 41,426 95,764 118,614 79,583 214,378 Advertising 41,376 70,444 95,863 70,256 166,307 Others 8,481 13,304 21,052 16,546 34,356 Total net revenues 582,896 868,008 1,026,542 1,007,036 1,894,550 Cost of revenues (445,238 ) (654,927 ) (775,858 ) (808,246 ) (1,430,785 ) Gross profit 137,658 213,081 250,684 198,790 463,765 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (51,850 ) (78,894 ) (127,764 ) (92,765 ) (206,658 ) General and administrative expenses (75,080 ) (102,557 ) (97,940 ) (117,762 ) (200,497 ) Research and development expenses (63,390 ) (105,906 ) (131,898 ) (118,613 ) (237,804 ) Total operating expenses (190,320 ) (287,357 ) (357,602 ) (329,140 ) (644,959 ) Loss from operations (52,662 ) (74,276 ) (106,918 ) (130,350 ) (181,194 ) Other income: Investment (loss)/income, net (1,682 ) 25,460 818 4,005 26,278 Interest income 137 842 19,833 333 20,675 Exchange gains/(losses) 3,700 (9,967 ) 10,669 6,660 702 Other, net 2,414 3,312 7,697 5,650 11,009 Total other income 4,569 19,647 39,017 16,648 58,664 Loss before income tax (48,093 ) (54,629 ) (67,901 ) (113,702 ) (122,530 ) Income tax (2,323 ) (3,174 ) (2,405 ) (4,139 ) (5,579 ) Net loss (50,416 ) (57,803 ) (70,306 ) (117,841 ) (128,109 ) Accretions to preferred shares redemption value (69,235 ) (63,197 ) (1,408 ) (122,258 ) (64,605 ) Deemed dividend in connection with repurchase of preferred shares (129,244 ) - - (129,244 ) - Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 950 350 - 1,300 Net loss attributable to the Bilibili Inc.'s shareholders (248,895 ) (120,050 ) (71,364 ) (369,343 ) (191,414 ) Net loss per share, basic (3.56 ) (1.73 ) (0.26 ) (5.24 ) (1.11 ) Net loss per ADS, basic - - (0.26 ) - (1.11 ) Net loss per share, diluted (3.56 ) (1.73 ) (0.26 ) (5.24 ) (1.11 ) Net loss per ADS, diluted - - (0.26 ) - (1.11 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic 69,969,893 69,336,926 273,886,172 70,550,186 172,176,602 Weighted average number of ADS, basic - - 273,886,172 - 172,176,602 Weighted average number of ordinary shares, diluted 69,969,893 69,336,926 273,886,172 70,550,186 172,176,602 Weighted average number of ADS, diluted - - 273,886,172 - 172,176,602

The accompanying notes are an integral part of this press release.

BILIBILI INC. NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues 1,648 8,680 7,555 2,968 16,235 Selling and marketing expenses 870 3,548 2,473 1,775 6,021 General and administrative expenses 31,769 33,515 30,296 35,003 63,811 Research and development expenses 2,423 7,876 9,490 4,550 17,366 Total 36,710 53,619 49,814 44,296 103,433

BILIBILI INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data) December 31, June 30, 2017 2018 RMB RMB Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 762,882 3,624,784 Time deposits 1,960 1,985 Accounts receivable, net 392,942 355,945 Receivables due from related parties 29,660 23,778 Prepayments and other current assets 477,265 718,081 Short‑term investments 488,391 345,784 Total current assets 2,153,100 5,070,357 Non‑current assets: Property and equipment, net 186,418 248,336 Production cost 20,796 53,202 Intangible assets, net 426,292 868,144 Goodwill 50,967 50,967 Long‑term investments 635,952 819,318 Total non‑current assets 1,320,425 2,039,967 Total assets 3,473,525 7,110,324 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 596,507 946,371 Salary and welfare payables 148,605 140,926 Taxes payable 24,992 29,896 Deferred revenue 572,848 926,275 Accrued liabilities and other payables 49,318 98,984 Amount due to related parties 5,724 6,763 Total current liabilities 1,397,994 2,149,215 Total liabilities 1,397,994 2,149,215 Total mezzanine equity 4,015,043 - Total Bilibili Inc.’s shareholders’ (deficit)/equity (1,939,512 ) 4,961,409 Noncontrolling interests - (300 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit)/equity (1,939,512 ) 4,961,109 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ (deficit)/equity 3,473,525 7,110,324