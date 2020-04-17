Bill.com : Named One of the Best Software Companies in 2020 by G2

Bill.com Placed on the Best Products for Finance List in G2’s 2020 Annual Best Software Awards

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses, is honored to be recognized on G2’s Best Products for Finance list, an achievement that can only be earned through the endorsement of its users.

“We're humbled by this distinction and appreciate our customers for recognizing Bill.com as an essential tool for managing the entire Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable process, especially during the time when businesses are actively leveraging tools which allow them to work remotely,” shared Bora Chung, SVP of Product at Bill.com.

Akin to The People’s Choice Awards for tech companies, G2’s Best Software Awards ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. With over 57,844 software companies on G2, tech companies on the list have proven their commitment and value based on hundreds, if not thousands of verified reviews.

Bill.com earned its place on the list thanks to its mission to make it simple for people to connect and do business. Bill.com makes paper-based manual transaction processing obsolete by transforming how their customers manage their cash inflows and outflows, creating efficiencies and freeing their customers to run their businesses.

G2 created Best Products for Finance based on data from over one million authentic, verified customer reviews. These reviews were written and published between January 1, 2019 and March 3, 2020. These reviews are each vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy and span across 77,381 software products.

This is Bill.com’s first time on one of G2’s Best Software Lists, but was named a leader in the 2020 G2 Grid for Accounts Payable Automation Software category earlier this year.

“This isn’t a subjective list based on a few peoples’ opinions,” explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. “With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than four million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.”

Criteria: Winners were determined based on reviews left at G2Crowd.com. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence. Further information on methodology is available upon request.

About Bill.com

Bill.com is a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex, back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. Customers use the Bill.com platform to manage end-to-end financial workflows and to process payments. The Bill.com financial software platform creates connections between businesses and their suppliers and clients. It helps manage cash inflows and outflows. The company partners with several of the largest U.S. financial institutions, the majority of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, and popular accounting software providers. Bill.com has offices in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas.

