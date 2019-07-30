Log in
BILLBOARD AD

(5BP)
Billboard : Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2019

07/30/2019 | 05:20pm EDT

Interim Individual Financial Statements as of 30.06.2019

2019.07.30

BILLBOARD AD filed with FSC, BSE-Sofia AD and presented to the public its individual interim financial statements as of 30.06.2019.

Pursuant to the unaudited individual financial statements of BILLBOARD AD, drawn up according to the IAS/IFRS, as of 30.06.2019 the company reported total individual net sales revenues in the amount of BGN 4 093 000 compared to BGN 3 745 000 for the same period of 2018 which represents an increase of the net sales revenues by 9.29 %. As of 30.06.2019 the individual production net sales revenues of BILLBOARD AD were in the amount of BGN 4 045 000 compared to the individual production net sales revenues reported by 31.03.2018 in the amount of BGN 3 684 000 which represents a decrease of the company's individual production net sales revenues by 9.80 %.

As of 30.06.2019 BILLBOARD AD reported individual profit before taxes in the amount of BGN 189 000 compared to the individual profit before taxes for the same period of 2018 in the amount of BGN 398 000 which represents a decrease of the individual profit before taxes of the company by 54.27 %.

As of 30.06.2019 the earnings before taxes and depreciation and amortization, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes of the BILBOARD AD on an individual basis were to the amount of BGN 860 000 compared to EBITDA as of 30.06.2018 in the amount of BGN 938 000.

As of 30.06.2019 the earnings before taxes, increased by the financial expenses and decreased by the financial incomes (EBIT) of BILBOARD AD on an individual basis were in the amount of BGN 373 000 compared to EBIT in the amount of BGN 347 000 as of 30.06.2018.

Disclaimer

Billboard AD Sofia published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 21:19:05 UTC
