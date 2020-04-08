Log in
BillerudKorsnäs : BillerudKorsnäs' Annual and Sustainability report 2019

04/08/2020

BillerudKorsnäs today publishes the Annual and Sustainability report for 2019. It is available on the company's website and is attached to this press release.

The Annual and Sustainability Report for 2019 is available at www.billerudkorsnas.com/investors. On the website, there is also a digital short version of the report.

The printed Annual and Sustainability report will soon be distributed to the shareholders and other stakeholders who have requested to receive it. The printed report can also be ordered via ir@billerudkorsnas.com.

For further information, please contact:
Lena Schattauer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 553 335 10
Andreas Drugge, Sustainability Manager, +46 8 553 336 43

This information is information that BillerudKorsnäs AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:30 CET on 8 April 2020.

Disclaimer

BillerudKorsnäs AB published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 08:37:03 UTC
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 24 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 156 M
Net income 2019 6 506 M
Debt 2019 5 583 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 3,60x
P/E ratio 2020 25,4x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 23 367 M
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Lennart Holm Chief Executive Officer
Jan Oliver Åström Chairman
Christer Robert Oskarsson Simrén Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ivar Andreas Vatne Chief Financial Officer
Ulf Eliasson Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLERUDKORSNÄS2.12%2 331
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-32.92%12 153
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-24.10%7 985
MONDI PLC-25.61%7 889
WESTROCK COMPANY-32.56%7 480
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP-27.90%6 803
