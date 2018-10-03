Log in
BillerudKorsnäs : Invitation to press and analyst conference – Q3 2018

10/03/2018 | 04:08pm CEST

BillerudKorsnäs' Interim report for January-September 2018 will be published on Tuesday 16 October at approximately 13.00 CET.

At 15.30 CET on the same day, Petra Einarsson, President and CEO, and Susanne Lithander, CFO, will present the interim report at a press and analyst conference. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session. The presentation material will be available at BillerudKorsnäs' website.

Venue: Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm

To participate, please e-mail ir@billerudkorsnas.com or call +46 8 553 335 08

The press and analyst conference can also be viewed live on BillerudKorsnäs' website www.billerudkorsnas.com. You may also participate by telephone.
Dial-in-number (PIN 98746789#):

Swedish number: +46 856 642 651
UK number: +44 3333 000 804
US number: +1 631 9131 422

Welcome!

Disclaimer

BillerudKorsnäs AB published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 14:07:03 UTC
