BillerudKorsnäs : Invitation to webcasted telephone conference – Q3 2019

BillerudKorsnäs' President and CEO Petra Einarsson and Ivar Vatne, CFO, will present the interim report via a webcasted telephone conference on the same day at 9.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation can be followed on https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/scc7kz3u. To participate via telephone and thereby be able to ask questions, please use any of the following telephone numbers and pin code 16732316#.

Swedish number: +46 8 566 426 51

UK number: +44 333 300 08 04

US number: +1 631 913 14 22

The presentation material will be available at BillerudKorsnäs' website.

Welcome!

For further information, please contact:

Lena Schattauer, Head of Investor Relations, +46 8 553 335 10