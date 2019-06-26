Log in
BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(BILL)
09:25pBILLING SERVICES : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
News 
News

Billing Services : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts

06/26/2019 | 09:25pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

June 27, 2019

Billing Services Group Limited

("BSG" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, announces that an electronic copy of its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("Annual Report") has been posted to the Company's website (www.bsgclearing.com)and is now considered delivered to shareholders by electronic communication in accordance with the resolution approved at the 2013 Annual General Meeting.

INQUIRIES:

Billing Services Group Limited

+1 210 949 7000

Norman M. Phipps

finnCap Limited

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews/Scott Mathieson

About BSG:

BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).

Disclaimer

Billing Services Group Ltd. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 01:24:07 UTC
