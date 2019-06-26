Billing Services : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts

NEWS RELEASE

June 27, 2019

Billing Services Group Limited

("BSG" or the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, announces that an electronic copy of its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018 ("Annual Report") has been posted to the Company's website (www.bsgclearing.com)and is now considered delivered to shareholders by electronic communication in accordance with the resolution approved at the 2013 Annual General Meeting.

About BSG:

BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).