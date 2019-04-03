Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Billing Services Group Limited    BILL   BMG110261044

BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(BILL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/03 11:35:14 am
2.35 GBp   --.--%
09:47pBILLING SERVICES : Dividend
PU
03/28BILLING SERVICES : Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
PU
2018BILLING SERVICES : FTC Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billing Services : Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 09:47pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

April 4, 2019

Billing Services Group Limited

("BSG" or the "Company")

Dividend

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, is pleased to announce that it will pay a special dividend of US$1,300,000 or approximately US$0.00788985 per ordinary share. The Company intends to pay the dividend on April 30, 2019 to those shareholders on the register on April 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is April 11, 2019.

INQUIRIES:

Billing Services Group Limited

+1 210 949 7000

Norman M. Phipps

finnCap Limited

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews/Scott Mathieson

About BSG:

BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).

Disclaimer

Billing Services Group Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 01:46:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIM
09:47pBILLING SERVICES : Dividend
PU
03/28BILLING SERVICES : Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
PU
2018BILLING SERVICES : FTC Payment
PU
2018BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018BILLING SERVICES : Dividend
PU
2018BILLING SERVICES : FTC Payment
PU
2017BILLING SERVICES : Result of Tender Offer
PU
2017BILLING SERVICES : FTC Payment
PU
2017BILLING SERVICES : AGM Statement
PU
2017BILLING SERVICES : Interim Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2017
PU
More news
Chart BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Billing Services Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Norman McKenzie Phipps Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Denham Hervey Newall Eke Co-Chairman
Jason Randall Wolff Co-Chairman
Leslie Komet Ausburn Head-Public Relations
Craig Needels Vice President-Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED6.82%0
WORLDPAY INC49.68%35 458
CINTAS CORPORATION22.68%21 509
LG CORP--.--%11 974
EDENRED28.87%11 150
TELEPERFORMANCE18.62%10 763
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About