Billing Services : Dividend

NEWS RELEASE

April 4, 2019

Billing Services Group Limited

("BSG" or the "Company")

Dividend

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, is pleased to announce that it will pay a special dividend of US$1,300,000 or approximately US$0.00788985 per ordinary share. The Company intends to pay the dividend on April 30, 2019 to those shareholders on the register on April 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is April 11, 2019.

About BSG:

BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).