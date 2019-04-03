Billing Services : Dividend

NEWS RELEASE
April 4, 2019
Billing Services Group Limited
("BSG" or the "Company")
Dividend
BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, is pleased to announce that it will pay a special dividend of US$1,300,000 or approximately US$0.00788985 per ordinary share. The Company intends to pay the dividend on April 30, 2019 to those shareholders on the register on April 12, 2019. The ex-dividend date is April 11, 2019.
|
INQUIRIES:
|
|
Billing Services Group Limited
|
+1 210 949 7000
|
Norman M. Phipps
|
|
finnCap Limited
|
+44 (0) 20 7220 0500
|
Stuart Andrews/Scott Mathieson
|
About BSG:
BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).
Disclaimer
Billing Services Group Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 01:46:06 UTC