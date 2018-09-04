Billing Services : FTC Payment

NEWS RELEASE
September 4, 2018
Billing Services Group Limited
('BSG' or the 'Company')
FTC Payment
BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, announces that further to its press release made on May 4, 2016, the tenth and final payment of $520,000 was made today.
END
Inquiries:
Billing Services Group Limited Norm Phipps
+1 210 949 7000
finnCap Limited
+44 (0)20 7220 0500
Stuart Andrews/Scott Mathieson
About BSG:
BSG is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit www.bsgclearing.com.
Disclaimer
Billing Services Group Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:11:01 UTC