Billing Services : FTC Payment

September 4, 2018

Billing Services Group Limited

('BSG' or the 'Company')

FTC Payment

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, announces that further to its press release made on May 4, 2016, the tenth and final payment of $520,000 was made today.

Billing Services Group Limited Norm Phipps

+1 210 949 7000

finnCap Limited

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews/Scott Mathieson

About BSG:

BSG is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit www.bsgclearing.com.