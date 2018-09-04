Log in
BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED (BILL)
Billing Services : FTC Payment

09/04/2018 | 03:12am CEST

NEWS RELEASE

September 4, 2018

Billing Services Group Limited

('BSG' or the 'Company')

FTC Payment

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products, Wi-Fi data solutions and verification services, announces that further to its press release made on May 4, 2016, the tenth and final payment of $520,000 was made today.

END

Inquiries:

Billing Services Group Limited Norm Phipps

+1 210 949 7000

finnCap Limited

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Stuart Andrews/Scott Mathieson

About BSG:

BSG is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit www.bsgclearing.com.

Disclaimer

Billing Services Group Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 01:11:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Norman McKenzie Phipps Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Denham Hervey Newall Eke Co-Chairman
Jason Randall Wolff Co-Chairman
Leslie Komet Ausburn Head-Public Relations
Craig Needels Vice President-Development
