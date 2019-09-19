Billing Services : Interim Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Trading for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was in line with the Board's expectations and consistent with the recent trading conditions experienced by the Company.

Following a sale of any portion of BSG's businesses, the Board will consider further cash distributions and other actions with respect to any remaining assets or business lines.

As described in previous announcements, the Company performed a strategic review to assist the Board in determining the future composition of the group, including capital structure and business lines. There have been five material actions taken as a result of the review:

BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).

"The first-half results demonstrate the Company's disciplined execution of its business plan. Improved gross margins and lower operating expenses enabled the Company to generate a higher level of EBITDA despite lower revenues."

CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S STATEMENT

Our first-half results for 2019 demonstrate an effective execution of the business plan. The Company generated $0.5 million of EBITDA, which was an improvement over the $0.3 million generated in the same period last year. The $0.2 million improvement in EBITDA is particularly noteworthy, because revenues declined $1.4 million (17%) compared to the first half of last year.

The Company paid a $1.3 million cash dividend in April 2019. At June 30, 2019, the Company held $7.1 million in cash.

Financial Performance

Revenues. The decline in revenues was expected. For the past several years, we have regularly commented on the secular decline in transaction volumes associated with our legacy business line - billing and clearing services relatedrenderedto wireline telecommunication providers. The trend will continue as wireless communications displace wireline phone usage. It is also important to reiterate that a decision by the remaining local exchange carriers (LECs) to exit third-party billing will have a material adverse effect on this business segment and the overall business.

BSG operates two other business lines designed to complement the legacy business segment and diversify revenue streams. The first, BSG Wireless, provides Wi-Fi data clearing services to wireless network operators in North America and Europe. Unlike our legacy business, BSG Wireless is a beneficiary of growth in wireless communications. Our other business line, VoiceLog, provides independent transaction confirmations for US customers, including utility services, cable/telecommunication companies and healthcare providers. VoiceLog is unaffected by trends in wireline and wireless communications. Combined revenues from these two business lines compare favorably to last year, but in an amount insufficient to offset the revenue decline in our legacy business line.

EBITDA. The improvement in this year's first-half EBITDA resulted from an expansion of gross margin and expense reductions. Gross margin improved by 6.1 percentage points due to (i) more favorable pricing on services related torendered inour legacy business line and (ii) revenue growth in BSG Wireless, which operates at a higher gross margin level than the legacy business. Additionally, EBITDA benefitted from $0.5 million of expense reductions, which largely resulted from moving a portion of BSG Wireless' UK-based sales, data management, accounting and financial functions into the Company's San Antonio facility. The realignment reduced compensation and other expenses. The expense reduction actions were taken in steps during the first half of 2018. A full six-month effect of the on-going savings was realized during the first half of 2019.

Balance Sheet. The Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2019 is strong, with $7.1 million of cash and $5.4 million of working capital. The reduction in cash balance and working capital during the first half of 2019 is largely attributable to the $1.3 million cash dividend paid in April and the adoption of the new lease accounting standard (see Note 4).

