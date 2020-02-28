Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Billing Services Group Limited    BILL   BMG110261044

BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED

(BILL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/28 11:35:15 am
3.05 GBp   -3.17%
01:12pBILLING SERVICES : Update on Sale and Annual General Meeting Date
PU
02/19BILLING SERVICES : Result of Special General Meeting
PU
01/31BILLING SERVICES : Proposed Disposal and Notice of SGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billing Services : Update on Sale and Annual General Meeting Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 01:12pm EST

NEWS RELEASE

28 February 2020

Billing Services Group Limited

("BSG" or the "Company")

Update on Sale and Annual General Meeting Date

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products and verification services, reports that further to the announcements on 31 January 2020 and 19 February 2020, the Company has now completed the sale of BSG Wireless Limited to Single Digits Connection, LLC. As announced on 31 January 2020, following the completion of the disposal of BSG Wireless Limited, the Company intends to make a cash distribution to shareholders during the first quarter of 2020. Further details will be provided in due course.

The Company also announces that it has received approval from the Bermudan registrar of companies to hold its AGM in April 2020 rather than prior to 31 March 2020. Further details will also be provided in due course.

ENQUIRIES:

Billing Services Group Limited

Norman M. Phipps (Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer

+1 210 949 7000

and Executive Director)

finnCap

Nominated Adviser and Broker

020 7220 0500

Scott Mathieson

Matthew Radley

About BSG:

BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).

Disclaimer

Billing Services Group Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 18:11:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIM
01:12pBILLING SERVICES : Update on Sale and Annual General Meeting Date
PU
02/19BILLING SERVICES : Result of Special General Meeting
PU
01/31BILLING SERVICES : Proposed Disposal and Notice of SGM
PU
2019BILLING SERVICES : Interim Results for Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
PU
2019BILLING SERVICES : 2018 Annual Report and Accounts
PU
2019BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2019BILLING SERVICES : Dividend
PU
2019BILLING SERVICES : Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2018
PU
2018BILLING SERVICES : FTC Payment
PU
2018BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
More news
Chart BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Billing Services Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Norman McKenzie Phipps Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Denham Hervey Newall Eke Co-Chairman
Jason Randall Wolff Co-Chairman
Craig Needels Vice President-Systems Development
Bridget Mimari General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLING SERVICES GROUP LIMITED50.00%7
CINTAS CORPORATION0.17%27 966
TELEPERFORMANCE5.24%14 744
EDENRED3.08%12 633
RENTOKIL INITIAL11.26%11 950
BUREAU VERITAS SA-1.55%11 232
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group