Billing Services : Update on Sale and Annual General Meeting Date

NEWS RELEASE

28 February 2020

Billing Services Group Limited

("BSG" or the "Company")

Update on Sale and Annual General Meeting Date

BSG, a leading provider of telecommunications clearing and financial settlement products and verification services, reports that further to the announcements on 31 January 2020 and 19 February 2020, the Company has now completed the sale of BSG Wireless Limited to Single Digits Connection, LLC. As announced on 31 January 2020, following the completion of the disposal of BSG Wireless Limited, the Company intends to make a cash distribution to shareholders during the first quarter of 2020. Further details will be provided in due course.

The Company also announces that it has received approval from the Bermudan registrar of companies to hold its AGM in April 2020 rather than prior to 31 March 2020. Further details will also be provided in due course.

ENQUIRIES: Billing Services Group Limited Norman M. Phipps (Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer +1 210 949 7000 and Executive Director) finnCap Nominated Adviser and Broker 020 7220 0500 Scott Mathieson Matthew Radley

About BSG:

BSG's headquarters is located in San Antonio, Texas, USA. The Company's shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: BILL). For more information on BSG, visit (www.bsgclearing.com).