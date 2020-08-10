Log in
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

(BILN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/10 05:21:57 am
306 GBX   +2.00%
08:39aBILLINGTON : 10 | 08 | 2020SSDA 2020 Shortlist for Billington Projects!
PU
2019BILLINGTON : Director / PCA Dealing
PU
2019BILLINGTON : Macmillan Coffee Morning 2019
PU
Billington : 10 | 08 | 2020SSDA 2020 Shortlist for Billington Projects!

08/10/2020 | 08:39am EDT

We are so pleased to announce that we have been shortlisted for the 2020 Structural Steel Design Awards (SSDA) with two of our projects, The Wave, Coventry and The Centre Building, London School of Economics.

A total of 22 diverse projects from around the UK that highlight steelwork's numerous attributes have made it onto the shortlist, which are jointly sponsored by the British Constructional Steelwork Association and Trimble Solutions (UK) Ltd.

Working with Buckingham Group Contracting Ltd, alongside Structural Engineers engenuiti and FaulknerBrowns Architects, The Wave Coventry opened in October 2019 providing a high-quality destination, accessible to all and acts as a catalyst for further regeneration of Coventry city centre. The £36M water park commissioned by Coventry City Council houses multiple water slides, a lazy river, wave pool, day spa, 25m-long swimming pool, 120 station gym, dance studio and squash courts.

The Centre Building is situated at the heart of London School of Economics' (LSE) campus. Working with main contractor Mace Group Ltd, Structural Engineer AKTII (London) and Architects Roger Stirk Harbour and Partners, the new 13-storey building is the largest and highest building commissioned in LSE's history, offering spectacular views across London's skyline. Built in two sections, 6-storey and 13-storey structures interlinked by an atrium, the Central Building Redevelopment (CBR) project replaces four previous buildings that were demolished. With a gross internal floor area of 15,507 m2 the scheme also includes a new landscaped public square. Collaboration was key throughout the £125m project (£78m construction costs) due to the confined inner-city site and complexity of the requirements.

The winners will be announced on 1st October 2020.

For more information, please visit www.newsteelconstruction.com/wp/ssda-shortlist-2020/

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 12:38:16 UTC
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
