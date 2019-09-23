Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Billington Holdings PLC    BILN   GB0000332667

BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

(BILN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/20 11:35:16 am
318 GBp   +0.95%
02:02aBILLINGTON : Interim Results 2019
PU
08/19BILLINGTON : Long Term Incentive Plan
PU
08/01BILLINGTON : TR1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billington : Interim Results 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 02:02am EDT

23 September 2019

Billington Holdings Plc

("Billington", the "Group" or the "Company")

Interim Results

Billington Holdings Plc (AIM: BILN), one of the UK's leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

Unaudited six

Unaudited six

Percentage

months to 30 June

months to 30

Movement

2019

June 2018

Revenue

£47.15m

£39.39m

19.7%

EBITDA

£3.55m

£2.54m

39.8%

Profit before tax

£2.68m

£1.94m

38.1%

Cash and cash equivalents

£10.01m

£7.56m

32.4%

Earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations

17.80p

12.80p

39.1%

Highlights

  • Record revenue, with an increase of 19.7 per cent to £47.15 million (H1 2018: £39.39 million)
  • Profit before tax increased 38.1 per cent to £2.68 million (H1 2018: £1.94 million)
  • EPS increased 39.1 per cent to 17.80 pence
  • Further positive cash growth
  • Continued investment in the safety solutions businesses
  • All Group companies have performed well over the period, with momentum from 2018 continuing into the current year
  • Continued, successful delivery of large European project with prospect for future works
  • Billington Structures was awarded two contracts with a combined value of £30 million in June 2019 ensuring production volumes are likely to remain at similar levels

Mark Smith, Chief Executive of Billington, commented:

"I am very pleased with the Group performance in the first half of the year, continuing the strong momentum from 2018. We started the year with a record order book and consequently the first half has been a very busy period for the Group across all our businesses. We have continued to build our order book with further significant contracts secured.

"Whilst the overall market continues to be uncertain, the outlook for Billington remains positive, particularly given the Group's ability to target a diverse range of projects insulating us, in part, from any temporary slowdowns in the market. I look forward to the remainder of the year and beyond with cautious optimism."

For further information please contact:

Billington Holdings Plc

Tel: 0122 634 0666

Mark Smith, Chief Executive

Trevor Taylor, Finance Director

WH Ireland Limited

Tel: 0207 220 1666

Chris Hardie

James Sinclair-Ford

Jasper Berry

IFC Advisory Limited

Tel: 0203 934 6630

Tim Metcalfe

Graham Herring

Zach Cohen

Chief Executive Statement

Introduction

All the Group companies have experienced a strong start to the year and it has been a good first half for the Company. A number of large projects have been undertaken, resulting in revenues increasing by 19.7 per cent to £47.15 million for the period.

For the remainder of 2019 the Group has a very strong order book and we anticipate further progress in the second half, whilst mindful of the continuing uncertainty in our markets as a result of the UK's impending exit from the European Union.

Group Companies

Billington Structures and Shafton Steel Services

Billington Structures is one of the UK's leading structural steelwork contractors with a highly experienced workforce capable of delivering projects from simple building frames to complex structures in excess of 11,000 tonnes. With facilities in Barnsley and Bristol and a heritage dating back over 70 years, the business is well recognised and respected in the industry with the capacity of processing over 35,000 tonnes of steel per annum.

The Shafton facility was acquired in 2015 and has been fully integrated into Group operations. Alongside the successful integration, two separate business areas have been developed on the site. The first undertakes activities for Billington Structures and has continued to enjoy a strong performance driven by high production volumes. The second, Shafton Steel Services, offers a complete range of steel profiling services to a large number of diverse external engineering and construction companies, providing further opportunities to increase the capacity of the current business units as well as allowing for the development of new, value added, complementary products and services to enhance the comprehensive offering of the Group.

During the first half of the year the business has traded very strongly, particularly through the execution of the £41 million of contracts announced in November 2018. This momentum is continuing into the second half as these and other contracts move towards completion, with a further £30 million of large contracts secured in June 2019. Billington Structures has a substantially full order book for the remainder of the year and the focus will be on both the successful completion of existing contracts and the securing of new business for 2020 and beyond.

Peter Marshall Steel Stairs

Based in Leeds, Peter Marshall Steel Stairs is a specialist designer, fabricator and installer of bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems and secondary steelwork. It has the capability to deliver stair structures for the largest construction projects and operates in sectors spanning retail, commercial offices, education, healthcare, rail and many more.

In the first half of 2019 the business delivered another good performance, fulfilling a smaller number of larger contracts for principal contractors, Billington and other steelwork companies.

easi-edge

easi-edge is a leading site safety solutions provider of perimeter edge protection and fall prevention systems for hire within the construction industry. Health and safety is at the core of the business which operates in a legislation driven market.

In the first half the business delivered another strong performance, carrying on from the progress made in 2017 and 2018. This is expected to continue in the second half as easi-edge continues to benefit from a strong order book.

Further investments have been made in the business, adding to the stock available for hire, reflecting the market demand for easi-edge's solutions, one of the higher margin segments for the Group.

hoard-it

hoard-it produces a unique range of re-usable temporary hoarding solutions which are environmentally sustainable and available on both a hire and sale basis tailored to the requirements of its customers.

Under the new leadership introduced last year the business continues to thrive and the momentum gained in 2018 has continued in the first half. Significant progress continues to be made to establish the product as the number one choice for main contractors and developers in the construction industry. There has been a particular focus on growing the business in the residential construction market, where hoard-it's range of printed boards and panels are proving attractive to developers looking for a professional and promotional site image.

Financial Results

Revenue and Profit Before Tax

Group revenue increased by 19.7 per cent over the period to £47.15 million (H1 2018: £39.39 million). This increase has been as a result of growth across all of the Group's businesses, in particular aided by the £41 million of new contract awards in November 2018.

Billington's profit before tax for the period was £2.68 million (H1 2018: £1.94 million), an increase of 38.1 per cent.

Earnings per Share

Earnings per share for continued operations for the first half of the year increased by 39.1 per cent to 17.80 pence (H1 2018: 12.80 pence).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Group's gross cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2019 was £10.01 million, an increase of 7.5 per cent on the balance as at 31 December 2018. The Company expects that its operations will remain cash generative in the second half further reinforcing its solid cash position.

Capital expenditure

The Group continued to invest across all its sites and business areas and capital expenditure modestly increased in the first half compared to the same period in 2018. The Group has in place long-term capital equipment replacement programmes and aims to be at the forefront of technological advances where they can add value.

A number of key items of machinery have been identified for replacement over the medium term and therefore a modest level of increase in the current level of capital expenditure is expected. Continuous investment in the Group's capital assets will ensure that the products the Company produces are produced efficiently and of a quality our clients demand.

Dividend

In the first half of 2019 Billington Holdings Plc declared a final dividend of 13.0 pence per share amounting to £1,565,000 (2018: 11.5 pence, £1,385,000) to its equity shareholders. No interim dividend for 2019 has been declared (2018: nil).

Market and Economic Outlook

The markets in which Billington operates remain unsettled, with a mixed environment for the main construction contractors. I am pleased to report that the Group has limited exposure to the more troubled larger contractors and we continue to assess the risks associated with individual projects on a case by case basis. To date we have been able to secure credit insurance on acceptable terms for all our significant projects.

Should the UK leave the European Union on 31 October 2019, the Group has plans in place to mitigate, as far as possible, the effects of any short-term disruption to supply and the fulfilment of European orders.

We continue to monitor the situation at British Steel with interest. It is currently envisaged that a successful sale will be completed imminently and this will assist in returning stability to the UK steel supply market. However, the Group continues to keep its steel supply options under review. The Group's requirements for a wide range of steel products are sourced from a variety of worldwide producers and local stockholders to mitigate the associated risk.

Prospects and Outlook

The Group has had a very busy and successful first half of the year. Whilst the overall market continues to be uncertain, the outlook for Billington remains positive, particularly given the Group's ability to target both the largest and medium contracts, insulating us, in part, from any temporary disruption in the market.

The Group has gained further large contracts during the first half that will be executed in the second half and into 2020. Our order book remains at strong levels and we continue to see a number of significant prospects and coupled with a healthy balance sheet we are well positioned for the future and remain cautiously optimistic.

In closing I would like to thank Billington's Board, employees, shareholders and stakeholders for their continued support, and I look forward to a busy and bright second half of the year.

Mark Smith

Chief Executive

20 September 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 06:01:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
02:02aBILLINGTON : Interim Results 2019
PU
08/19BILLINGTON : Long Term Incentive Plan
PU
08/01BILLINGTON : TR1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
06/18BILLINGTON : Director / PCA Dealing
PU
06/06BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/04BILLINGTON : Trading Update
PU
05/30BILLINGTON : Result of General Meeting
PU
05/07BILLINGTON : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
05/07BILLINGTON : Director / PCA Dealings
PU
04/30BILLINGTON : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 78,0 M
EBIT 2019 5,22 M
Net income 2019 4,11 M
Finance 2019 9,20 M
Yield 2019 4,09%
P/E ratio 2019 9,33x
P/E ratio 2020 8,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,34x
Capitalization 38,3 M
Chart BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Billington Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 350,00  GBp
Last Close Price 318,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Michael Taylor Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stuart Gordon Non-Executive Director
Alexander Wolfang Ospelt Non-Executive Director
Ian Michael Lawson Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC20.45%48
VINCI36.96%61 012
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-0.53%33 033
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD-2.08%27 902
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD-9.09%21 509
FERROVIAL49.65%21 388
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group