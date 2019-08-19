Log in
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC

(BILN)
08/19 06:29:08 am
300 GBp   +3.45%
BILLINGTON : Long Term Incentive Plan
BILLINGTON : TR1 Notification of Major Holdings
BILLINGTON : Director / PCA Dealing
Billington : Long Term Incentive Plan

08/19/2019

Billington Holdings Plc

("Billington", the "Group" or the "Company")

Long Term Incentive Plan

The Company confirms today that its Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") has agreed a Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan" or "LTIP") in which the Committee can award ordinary shares to employees pursuant to terms of the Plan. The Company has worked with its professional advisors to ensure that this Plan is consistent with best practice in terms of structure and quantum.

Details of the Plan

No awards under the Plan shall be granted which would, at the time of grant, cause the number of shares granted, when added to the number of shares allocated in the previous 10 years to exceed such 10 per cent of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue at that time.

The number of shares in respect of which awards may be granted to any person in any Financial Year shall not exceed such number as has a market value equal to one times the individual's salary or such other limit as the Remuneration Committee may, in exceptional circumstances, determine and which in any event shall not exceed such number of Shares as has a market value equal to two times salary. In calculating the award to individuals, the market value of shares subject to an award shall be taken to be the middle-market quotation of such shares on the Dealing Day last preceding the award date.

The objective of the Plan is to ensure that the strategic objectives of the company align with those of the senior management and that the structure of the overall remuneration package assists in maximising shareholder value. Performance criteria related to the improvement in the trading performance of the Company are applicable to the award of shares. The full award of shares shall only be made should progression in Earnings per Share (EPS) be equal to or greater than 20% per annum over a three year horizon period.

Awards under the Plan

The following awards of ordinary shares have been made in this round of the Plan:

Name

Position

Ordinary

Total direct

Total % direct

Total number

Total

share options

shareholding

Shareholding

of options

Potential %

granted under

in BILN

in BILN

held

Shareholding

the Plan

including

options

Mark

Chief Executive

68,966

5,000

0.039%

115,508

0.89%

Smith

Officer

Trevor

Finance Director

51,724

6,000

0.046%

95,802

0.74%

Michael

Taylor

These shares will be satisfied from the Billington Holdings Plc Employee Share Ownership Trust and it is not anticipated any new shares will be issued to satisfy the award of shares under the Plan.

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further details.

For further information please contact:

Billington Holdings Plc

Tel: 01226 340 666

Mark Smith, Chief Executive

Trevor Taylor, Finance Director

WH Ireland Limited

Tel: 020 7220 1666

Chris Hardie

James Sinclair-Ford

Jasper Berry

IFC Advisory Limited

Tel: 020 3934 6630

Tim Metcalf

Miles Nolan

Zach Cohen

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING

MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Mark Smith

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Billington Holdings Plc

b)

LEI

213800MUHLXWQQ6MEN67

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

instrument

Identification code

GB0000332667

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award under Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

68,966

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

68,966

-

Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Trevor Michael Taylor

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director

b)

Initial notification/

Initial Notification

Amendment

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Billington Holdings Plc

b)

LEI

213800MUHLXWQQ6MEN67

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each

type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of

Ordinary Shares of 10p each

instrument

Identification code

GB0000332667

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award under Long Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

51,724

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

51,724

-

Price

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

19 August 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Off Market

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 13:26:08 UTC
