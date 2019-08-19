Billington : Long Term Incentive Plan

Billington Holdings Plc

("Billington", the "Group" or the "Company")

Long Term Incentive Plan

The Company confirms today that its Remuneration Committee (the "Committee") has agreed a Long Term Incentive Plan (the "Plan" or "LTIP") in which the Committee can award ordinary shares to employees pursuant to terms of the Plan. The Company has worked with its professional advisors to ensure that this Plan is consistent with best practice in terms of structure and quantum.

Details of the Plan

No awards under the Plan shall be granted which would, at the time of grant, cause the number of shares granted, when added to the number of shares allocated in the previous 10 years to exceed such 10 per cent of the ordinary share capital of the Company in issue at that time.

The number of shares in respect of which awards may be granted to any person in any Financial Year shall not exceed such number as has a market value equal to one times the individual's salary or such other limit as the Remuneration Committee may, in exceptional circumstances, determine and which in any event shall not exceed such number of Shares as has a market value equal to two times salary. In calculating the award to individuals, the market value of shares subject to an award shall be taken to be the middle-market quotation of such shares on the Dealing Day last preceding the award date.

The objective of the Plan is to ensure that the strategic objectives of the company align with those of the senior management and that the structure of the overall remuneration package assists in maximising shareholder value. Performance criteria related to the improvement in the trading performance of the Company are applicable to the award of shares. The full award of shares shall only be made should progression in Earnings per Share (EPS) be equal to or greater than 20% per annum over a three year horizon period.

Awards under the Plan

The following awards of ordinary shares have been made in this round of the Plan: