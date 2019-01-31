Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Billington Holdings PLC    BILN   GB0000332667

BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC (BILN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 01/31 03:01:53 am
270 GBp   --.--%
03:09aBILLINGTON : Trading Update
PU
01/22BILLINGTON : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billington : Trading Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 03:09am EST

31 January 2019

Billington Holdings Plc

("Billington" or the "Company")

Trading Update

Billington Holdings Plc (AIM: BILN), one of the UK's leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, is pleased to report that it anticipates the results for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be in line with market expectations.

Following strong progress made across the Group in 2018 and the awarding of £41m of new contracts announced on 22 November 2018, the current financial year has started well and the Board is pleased with the Company's current solid workload position.

The Company intends to release its results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 in early April 2019.

For further information please contact:

Billington Holdings Plc

Tel:

01226 340666

Mark Smith, Chief Executive Trevor Taylor, Finance Director

W H Ireland Limited

Tel:

0161 819 8875

Katy Mitchell

Chris Viggor

IFC Advisory Limited

Tel:

020 3934 6630

Tim Metcalfe

Miles Nolan Zach Cohen

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 08:08:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
03:09aBILLINGTON : Trading Update
PU
01/22BILLINGTON : TR-1 Notification of Major Holdings
PU
2018BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018BILLINGTON : profits rise despite 40% steel price hike in two years
AQ
2017BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014BILLINGTON : Press Release – Board Change 3 July 2014 03/07/2014
PU
2014BILLINGTON : Press Release – Board Changes – 29 May 2014 29/05/2014
PU
2014BILLINGTON : Press Release – AGM – 28 May 2014 28/05/2014
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 75,0 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 7,50 M
Yield 2018 4,44%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,36x
EV / Sales 2019 0,34x
Capitalization 34,7 M
Chart BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Billington Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Trevor Michael Taylor Finance Director & Executive Director
John Stuart Gordon Non-Executive Director
Alexander Wolfang Ospelt Non-Executive Director
Ian Michael Lawson Non-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BILLINGTON HOLDINGS PLC2.27%46
VINCI6.89%52 645
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION7.72%38 405
LARSEN & TOUBRO-11.10%25 165
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD5.83%23 155
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD-3.86%22 618
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.