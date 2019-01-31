Billington : Trading Update

31 January 2019
Billington Holdings Plc
("Billington" or the "Company")
Trading Update
Billington Holdings Plc (AIM: BILN), one of the UK's leading structural steel and construction safety solutions specialists, is pleased to report that it anticipates the results for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be in line with market expectations.
Following strong progress made across the Group in 2018 and the awarding of £41m of new contracts announced on 22 November 2018, the current financial year has started well and the Board is pleased with the Company's current solid workload position.
The Company intends to release its results for the financial year ended 31 December 2018 in early April 2019.
