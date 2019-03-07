Log in
Billington : University of Sheffield visit Billington

03/07/2019 | 04:18am EST

On 6th March, we welcomed budding engineering students from the University of Sheffield. The second-year students visited our Head Office in Barnsley to gain some insight into the world of steel industry as post-graduates.

Our very own Graduate Engineer, Haris Khan who joined the company straight from University back in 2014, gave a presentation on how Billington works, an overview of the Group companies and an understanding on the roles and responsibilities of a Design Engineer working for a steelwork fabricator. This was followed by a tour of the factory and walk around the technical & commercial departments.

Billington are always keen to encourage students to join the steelwork sector and would like to wish the Sheffield students all the best in their future studies. We hope that they thoroughly enjoyed their visit and gained some real-life knowledge.

Disclaimer

Billington Holdings plc published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 09:17:04 UTC
